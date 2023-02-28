Viewers cringe at Paul Mescal and Zendaya’s awkward moment at the SAG Awards

The Emmy-winning actress appeared to reject Paul’s offer to hold his arm as they walked onstage to present an award together.

Zendaya appears to reject Paul Mescal's offer of his arm at SAG Awards 2023

Viewers were left cringing after Paul Mescal shared an awkward moment with Euphoria star Zendaya at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday night.

The Emmy-winning actress appeared to reject Paul’s offer to hold his arm as they walked onstage to present an award together.

Paul, who has been nominated for an Oscar for his role in Aftersun, held out a gentlemanly arm towards Zendaya, who is dating her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.

However, the American brushed off the gesture and made her way up to the podium by herself without linking Paul’s arm.

Paul Mescal and Zendaya

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the awkward encounter, with many fans defending the Kildare native for his chilvalry.

One person wrote: “Paul Mescal is such a gentleman. I know Zendaya didn't mean it in a bad way, but she should have just taken his arm. She's used to this while Paul is so new to everything. You can tell he's sooooo nervous”.

“Paul Mescal trying to help zendaya up the stairs and she said nah,” another said.

Someone else joked: “Zendaya is a meanie. TAKE HIS ARM."

While another added: “Not Zendaya swerving Paul Mescal’s hand".

Euphoria star Zendaya and Paul were both attending the 29th SAG Awards in California, which was broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel.

Zendaya was among the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role as Rue in Euphoria, but she lost out to Jennifer Coolidge, who took home the gong following her stellar performance in The White Lotus’ second season.