Versatile reignite Erica Cody feud with mocking Instagram post

‘Nobody is forced to listen’: Casper and Eskimo (Casey Walsh and Alex Sheehan) of Versatile. Photo by Ceilim Robinson

Casey Walsh and Alex Sheehan, who go by the names Casper Walsh and Eskimo Supreme, make up two-thirds of Versatile with producer and friend Evan Kennedy.

The pair previously feuded with Dancing With the Stars contestant Erica after she accused them of racism, which came to a head shortly after the Black Lives Matter protests in June 2020.

She had shared photos of Walsh in blackface dressed as Ice-T and shared lyrics from their song Dublin City Gs in which they made stereotypical remarks about black women.

Walsh was also the subject of controversy after he allegedly blocked her into a parking space to intimidate her.

This prompted her to call out his behaviour on social media in a lengthy video, subsequently earning a public apology from Walsh, although she later slammed this as “bulls**t”.

The rivals have mostly kept quiet about each other since then, but Versatile seem to have reignited their feud by poking fun at Erica in an Instagram post.

The group shared a photo on Sunday with Snoop Dogg backstage at the 3Arena after spending weeks opening for the US rapper as part of his I Wanna Thank Me world tour.

The post, which was captioned “Hahahahaha life is beautiful”, also featured a screenshot of some of Erica Cody's activity on Twitter.

The tweets in question, which date back to July 2020, see the R&B star slamming Versatile for their offensive lyrics and calling for them to be de-platformed from streaming services.

She explicitly mentions that she’s “definitely not cool” with the group being Snoop Dogg’s opening act as she calls on her followers: “Wanna help? Unfollow them on all social media, report their music that’s still up on (Spotify), email their management and promoters both here and in Europe.”

Singer Erica Cody

Versatile fans enjoyed the group’s jab at Erica in their braggy Instagram, with one person commenting that she’s jealous that her “career is going nowhere”.

Erica spoke out against Casey Walsh in an IGTV video where she accused him of trying to “publicly humiliate” her.

“I was sitting in my car just minding my own business…and from the corner of my eye I could see him, and I was like it’s grand, I’m just going to drive off,” she explained.

“So I reach down to put my AirPods back in my bag and I look up and he’s sitting there blocking me into my car parking spot with his girlfriend and her mate.”

“This is not acceptable – and it’s not the first time you’ve tried to publicly humiliate me or intimidate me. I’m not going to sit here and take it anymore because I’m really angry.

“This is minor harassment. When I look up and see you blocking me in my car parking space, with your phone out in your hand taking a video of me and laughing at me – that’s crossing a line.

“You know exactly what you’re saying and what you’re doing and you stand by it. I’m strong yes, but I’m a person. I’m a human being with feelings.”

“Just because I call you out for being racist? How about you just take it on the chin and look at yourself?” she asked.

In an apology video, Walsh shared CCTV footage of the incident and said: “I’d just like to apologise for my behaviour yesterday.”

“I thought I was being funny by getting my camera out and saying ‘What’s up?’ to you. It clearly wasn’t funny. I’m sorry if you felt intimidated or threatened by my behaviour, but there was no malicious intent. I didn’t try to block your car in and I wasn’t trying to intimidate you.”

“I don’t believe in intimidating women, I’m strongly against it,” the Ringsend man added.