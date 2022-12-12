Until Death: Irish docuseries on domestic abuse and femicide continues tonight
A new Virgin Media docuseries is examining the issues of domestic abuse and femicide in Ireland over the past three decades.
The gripping three-part documentary, Until Death, continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and the Virgin Media Player.
In the wake of the Women’s Aid Helpline’s 30th anniversary, the series uses a combination of compelling case studies, first-hand testimony, expert analysis, eye-opening statistics, international comparison, and powerful victim impact statements to investigate the topics of domestic abuse and femicide.
The second episode, which airs tonight, includes a detailed breakdown of an abuser’s traits as well as the regular patterns of abuse and tactics used to control every aspect of their partner’s lives.
The episode features five main interviewees: domestic abuse survivor Norah Casey; Jason and Clare Poole, the brother and sister of murdered mum-of-two Jennifer Poole; Fazel Ryklief, manager at the Islamic Foundation of Ireland; and Kashief Banu, nephew of Seema Banu, who was murdered along with her two children, 11-year-old Asfira Riza and 6-year-old Faizan Syed, earlier this year.
Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge in Clonmel, Co Tipperary and men’s reform group MOVE Ireland also contribute to the compelling episode.
Until Death airs every Monday at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.
