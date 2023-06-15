Una Healy’s ex David Breen announces engagement to fellow physio

The former Limerick GAA star dated the Saturdays singer in the wake of her marriage break up with Ben Foden

The former Limerick GAA star, who dated the Saturdays singer in the wake of her marriage break up with Ben Foden, popped the question to girlfriend Emma Farquharson.

The top physiotherapist got down on one knee to ask Emma, a fellow physio who lectures in London, the big question.

"After much deliberation..... she said yes," David declared alongside a photo on his Instagram page of the couple enjoying the glorious sunshine in Donegal.

The happy couple, who have a child together, received numerous well-wishes on Instagram including from Ireland and Munster scrum half Craig Casey.

David is a physiotherapist with Munster Rugby and formerly Manchester City, Wasps and Leinster.

But he was also a player himself and was on the Limerick team that defeated Cork in the 2013 Munster final. He has also claimed All-Ireland and county titles with his club.

David previously dated Una

David previously hit the headlines for dating musician Una when they started going out at the end of 2018, before parting ways in February of 2021.

Una opened up at the time about why she split from the sports star, saying he wasn’t her “forever guy” after she got with him too soon after her divorce from Ben Foden.

The mum-of-two said: “Yeah, that didn’t work out and maybe it was something that happened too soon after my marriage.

“We were on and off for a while and I’m not saying I’m the fountain of knowledge, but I’d say to anyone that if you break up with someone, stopping and starting again is just confusing.”

Una has since emerged from the infamous “throuple” that has led to a series of online swipes after the Irish singer called out David Haye in a “revenge” track released earlier this month.

Una had already broken her silence on her three-way relationship, insisting the only person she was dating was David, although he was simultaneously in a relationship with girlfriend Sian Osborne

In response, Sian has taken to social media to take various digs at Una with the most recent one appearing over a series of pictures of the three of them out together with the message: “Hoodwink: verb to deceive or trick someone”.

Una (41) David (42) and Sian are seen in one picture enjoying a trip to the theatre before heading to London's Winter Wonderland.

Sian has written: “A liar weaves a tangled web, trapping themselves in a labyrinth of deceit.

“When we embrace truth, we align ourselves with the harmonious order of the universe,” Sian has written alongside the date of “29th November 2022”.

It follows an earlier cheeky dig at Una that Sian posted on Instagram featuring snaps of the Saturdays star and her boyfriend David Haye with the caption: “The Truth Will Set You Free”.

The 32-year-old also used Fleetwood Mac’s track ‘Little Lies’ over a video montage of her and Una together.

David simply commented with an eyes wide open emoji.

In her latest single called Walk Away, Una revealed her true feelings about the affair in lyrics including: “You had me head over heels, thought I'd feel this way about you forever.

“You had my heart in a noose, while you were filling your boots. You want us tied, right at the laces.”

She released the track after explaining that she was “hoodwinked” into forming a three-way relationship with David and Sian.

Asked by Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, what was next for her, Una retorted: “Well I've got a new single coming out on June 1... it's called Walk Away.”

The podcast hosts shouted in unison “David Haye” when Una asked: “What does that rhyme with?”

“You see, everything's content at the end of the day, you can always get something out of it,” Joanne replied.

Una added: “The song's called Walk Away, it's very country-pop and I can't wait for it to come out. I'm really excited.”

Speaking earlier on the podcast, Una had explained: “Dating him is the right term because that’s how it was, it wasn’t a throuple.”

The 41-year-old went on to describe her “lovely relationship” with David, and recalled meeting him through celebrity dating app Raya.

Una said she was initially turned off by David after he told her he “didn’t believe the traditional relationship exists anymore”, but after speaking to him every day the pair grew close and started seeing each other casually.

The mother-of-two said: “It wasn’t serious. I was happy enough with it. It was in a romantic capacity. He was very honest that I wasn’t the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people.

“I knew he was being honest and it’s not like I was being cheated on. I knew he wasn’t husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it.”

However, David then suggested she meet his on-off girlfriend Sian, as he said they were both “very special” to him.

Una admitted she initially didn’t want to meet Sian, but was concerned people would think David was cheating if their romance became public.

Una recalled thinking: “At least if we’re all pictured together we’re all a happy family, there’s nothing sinister going on.”

“He doesn’t label, he’s never called her [Sian] his girlfriend, he’s open, polyamorous. So I did meet her and she was a really nice girl but there was nothing going on there so it wasn’t a throuple.

“I wasn’t romantic with her, I don’t really know her,” Una clarified.