Una Healy, Vogue Williams and other Irish celebs share Father’s Day tributes

Vogue Williams with her husband Spencer Matthews and their kids Theodore and Gigi.

Irish celebrities are paying tribute to their dads and husbands to mark Father’s Day.

Many are also giving shoutouts to their significant others with sweet snaps of their children and partners on their special day.

Una Healy

Singer Una Healy shared a rare photo of herself with doctor dad Johnny, writing: “Happy Father’s Day to Johnny Healy!

Una donned a Tipperary jersey to show her support for her native county while her father looked smart in a suit and tie.

Una Healy's son Tadgh with his grandfather

A second photo captured a tender moment showing Una's son Tadgh following his communion, looking adoringly up at his grandfather.

Una wrote: "You are the best father I could ever wish for and best grandfather to my kids. Thank you for always being here for us.”

Vogue Williams

Podcaster and presenter Vogue shares three children with her Made In Chelsea star husband Spencer Matthews.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Howth native posted a series of adorable snaps of Spencer with their kids Theodore (four), Gigi (two), and Otto (one).

Her Cavalier King Charles Winston also got a special mention in the post, which she captioned: “Happy Father’s Day my (love). Our babies are lucky to have such an amazing Dada like you”.

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna split her Father’s Day tributes between her husband Wes Quirke and her legendary dad Chris De Burgh this year.

Sharing photos of Wes with their daughter Sophia (3) and twin sons Oscar and Hugo (2), the former Miss World lauded her other half as “the best dad in the world”.

Among her carousel of pictures was a heart-warming snapshot into Chris’ life as a grandfather as he cuddled a newborn Sophia on an armchair.

“Happy Father's Day to the best dad in the (world)!”, Rosanna wrote.

“We all adore you and we're so grateful to have you. Thank you for all you do for our family (Wes Quirke) . And to (Chris De Burgh) AKA Bambam…. We love you so much! #happyfathersday.

“Big love to all the dads, grandads, those hoping to be dads, the father figures and those missing their dads today,” she added.

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian

Showbiz couple Brian and Arthur are celebrating their first Father’s Day together with their daughter Blake, whom they welcomed last September with the help of a special surrogate – Brian's sister Aoife.

In a joint Instagram post, which shows the family-of-three enjoying a Father’s Day breakfast in bed together, they gushed that they are “beyond blessed” to be parents to their daughter.

“And just like that, we are celebrating Father's Day. So to us, Happy Father's Day. We are BEYOND BLESSED with you baby Blake, you are our LIFE,” the pair wrote.

“The journey to parenthood can be an absolute rollercoaster. So to all the Fathers and father figures out there, today is our day. We have just been presented with two fabulous little trophies that we will CHERISH FOR LIFE.

“So for the whole day Arthur / Blake I want to be spoiled rotten. Normality will resume tomorrow. #happyfathersday”.

Paul Mescal

Kildare actor Paul Mescal keeps his social media presence pretty low-key these days, but he took time out of his busy schedule to pay tribute to his dad, Paul Mescal Sr.

Paul Mescal wished his dad Paul Sr a happy Father's Day

He posted a snap to his Instagram stories of him and his dad sharing an embrace ahead of this year’s Oscars ceremony, where Paul was nominated for the Best Actor gong for the first time.

His caption was simple but effective: “Happy Father’s Day”, with a heart emoji attached.

Laura Whitmore

Former Love Island host Laura welcomed her first child with husband Iain Stirling back in 2021 a few months after tying the knot.

Paying tribute to the voiceover star, she thanked Iain for being “the best daddy” to their daughter Stevie Ré and said her own dad Sean was also “the best” in an Instagram post.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy,” the Bray woman wrote.

“I have high expectations having the best dad myself. Though they probably shouldn’t be allowed go for ‘one’ Guinness TOGETHER, then not one responsible adult between them, though having a lovely time (swipe for evidence)!” she added, sharing a photo of Iain and Sean enjoying some drinks together.

Nicky Byrne

Nicky Byrne remembered his late father Nicholas Byrne Sr, who passed away more than a decade ago after suffering a heart attack, today.

The Westlife singer, himself a father of three, shared a throwback photo of his beloved dad with his arms around his shoulders alongside the words: “Always had my back. Thanks dad.”

He added: “Happy Fathers Day lads, and to all the ones not here anymore who helped us along the way”.

Aoife Walsh

Model Aoife Walsh also joined in on the Father’s Day fun with a sweet Instagram Reel showcasing her love for her own dad.

The Tipperary native included some clips of her dad playing with her daughter Penelope and admitted that she would be “lost without” him.

“Dad… we love you more than words can say. Happy Fathers Day we would be lost without you, never change you legend,” she wrote.

Jess Redden

Jess Redden, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Rob Kearney, sent love and support to her followers who had lost their fathers on what she considers to be a “triggering” day for many.

The pharmacist lost her dad Brian to prostate cancer in 2020 and wished him a “happy heavenly Father’s Day” on her Instagram stories by sharing a gorgeous photo of the pair.

“Days like Father’s Day can be triggering. Personally I always find it’s the lead up rather than the actual day but sending love and strength to anyone without their dads today.”

Jess Redden's Father's Day tribute to her late dad Brian

She also opened up about her journey with grief and explained that there have been a lot of ups and downs since her dad passed away.

“There’s never a right or wrong way to feel. I used to feel so frustrated and angry that I couldn’t snap out of my sadness but three years on I know that it will pass.

“On days I’m sad I know that it’s okay to take time for myself, to cancel plans, to be selfish with my time and to feel every feeling that comes.

“Thankfully today I’m feeling good and grateful for all the good in my life. (I’ve) had some wobbly days and blamed the poor baby and hormones but it’s okay that it’s grief.

“It will always pop up and life will always keep moving, we can stop from time to time but keep moving forwards as best you can – you're never alone”.