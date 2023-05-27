Una Healy turns heads in daring outfit on red carpet after tell-all throuple interview

Una finally broke her silence on claims she was in a throuple with the British boxer and his girlfriend Siân Osborne

Una Healy the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre in Golden Lane, Dublin.

Una Healy proved her throuple drama with boxer David Haye is well and truly behind her as she put her best fashion foot forward at the Platinum VIP Style Awards in Dublin.

The Tipperary (41) turned heads in a daring outfit at the bash in The Dublin Royal Convention Centre – the first time the event was held at the city centre venue after a decade-long run at The Marker Hotel.

Fitness fanatic Una wowed in a see-through bodice embellished with sparkling studs and a matching necklace. She showed off her long pins in a daring long white skirt, tied in a bow.

The mum-of-two wore her auburn locks in a slicked-back pony as she posed on the red carpet.

It comes days after she gave a tell-all interview about her relationship with former champion boxer David Haye.

Una finally broke her silence on claims she was in a throuple with the British boxer and his girlfriend Siân Osborne after the three went on holidays together. While Una said she had “a lovely relationship” with David, she denied ever being part of a throuple.

Speculation began at the end of last year, when they posted cosy snaps from a trip to Morocco together.

But Una explained that she and David had decided to go on holiday together, when the boxer requested Sian to come with them.

“The honesty was there and I found that attractive,” Una admitted. “I remember on the flight over he was in the middle seat and he had one hand on her leg and one hand on mine.

“I said to him, ‘what am I doing?’ and he goes ‘you’re having a midlife crisis but don’t worry so am I!’ and I thought ‘she’s [Sian’s] not because she’s 10 years younger.”

She recalled meeting him through celebrity dating app Raya before David had told her he “didn’t believe the traditional relationship exists anymore”,.

Una said this initially turned her off, but after speaking to him every day the pair grew close and started seeing each other casually.

The former Saturday’s star said the relationship ‘wasn’t serious”.

"I was happy enough with it. It was in a romantic capacity. He was very honest that I wasn’t the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people.”

“I knew he was being honest and it’s not like I was being cheated on. I knew he wasn’t husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it.”

Recalling the moment she ended her romance with David, Una said he told her to “do what makes you happy.”

When asked if David pushed the idea that they were in a throuple, Una confessed: “I think he was very happy about it but I was in bits about it.”

“He didn’t get it, he was always trying to coach me on how not to get upset but I’ve never had to hit the block button so much. I had a list of words blocked on Instagram.”

Una insisted she never wanted to be in a “three-way relationship”, and after host Joanne joked she was “hoodwinked into a throuple, she replied, “I was!”

While the star ended her romance with David, Una added: “I really enjoyed my relationship with him.”