Una Healy to lift lid on ‘throuple’ romance on Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally’s podcast

The former member of The Saturdays joined Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally as a special guest on My Therapist Ghosted Me

Fans may be just days away from finally finding out what went down in Una Healy’s rumoured throuple as the singer is set to appear on one of Ireland’s most popular podcasts this week.

The former member of The Saturdays joined Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally as a special guest on My Therapist Ghosted Me.

The trio recorded the dramatic bonus episode last week and it’s set to be released on streaming platforms this Friday.

Joanne McNally, Una Healy, and Vogue Williams

Vogue and Joanne took a stunning selfie with the Tipperary woman and shared it on Instagram with the caption: "We had a guest on out bonus episode for next week... the amazing Una Healy."

The trio looked very excited as they grinned from ear to ear in the snap and Una later followed up the announcement with a cryptic post of her own.

In a skintight vest and sunglasses, Una took a snap in the driver’s seat of a car and declared “the muzzle is off!" before finishing off her post with a high five emoji

Alongside the image the Thurles native wrote; 'The muzzle is off!' teasing that her tell-all interview is just around the corner.

This left fans wondering whether Una would finally address her infamous throuple with boxer David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osborne during her chat with Joanne and Vogue.

Earlier this year, it was reported how she had called off her “throuple” with David (42) and Sian (30), who welcomed her into their relationship at the end of last year.

A source told OK!: “She just didn’t think it was worth it in the end. It went from something fun into a big media frenzy and everyone seemed to be talking about it.”

The mum-of-two has remained tight-lipped over the three-way romance ever since it was first reported at the beginning of the year, but David made it no secret the trio were romantically involved.

He publicly gushed about his two “queens” in Valentine’s Day social media posts and shared plenty of snaps of all three cosying up to each other.

However, it later emerged that Haye had added a new girlfriend to his throuple relationship just over a month after splitting from Una.

David took to his Instagram to show off the new woman in his life as he wrapped his arms around Sian and personal trainer Mica Jova in a Costa Rica beach snap.

He captioned the image: "In the opening chapter of 2023, I have immersed myself fully in the richness of each passing moment.

"I have found myself in the company of open-hearted individuals who perceive me through the lens of my daily actions, rather than the societal expectations foisted upon a man of 42.”