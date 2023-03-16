Una Healy thrilled to ‘finally meet’ Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian’s baby Blake

Una was delighted to finally meet the newest member of their family and posed for a series of photos with the household.

Una Healy has shared some sweet snaps on Instagram after meeting Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian’s baby for the first time.

The singer, who is a former member of girl group The Saturdays, popped over to Kildare to visit the new parents, who welcomed their baby Blake into the world in September after Brian’s sister Aoife acted as a surrogate for the couple.

Una Healy, Brian Dowling, Arthur Gournlian, and baby Blake

In one photo, Una and Brian grinned for the camera while Arthur and Blake showed off their matching pouts.

“Such a lovely afternoon spent with (Brian), (Arthur), and baby Blake,” she wrote.

Brian then posted a picture of Una cuddling with Blake and said the pair were “two beauties”, while Una later reposted the adorable snap and told her followers that she “finally got to meet baby Blake”.

Brian also revealed that Una was in town for a “brainstorming” session with Arthur, who was “very excited” about the project they were working on.

It comes after David Haye said there’s “an unexpected opening in our team” after Una reportedly ended her rumoured ‘throuple’ with the boxer and his girlfriend.

The singer recently said she is now single after things got “too complicated” between the trio.

And former heavyweight David (42) seemed to poke fun at the Tipperary native’s exit in a cryptic Instagram post.

Suggesting that he was looking for a replacement, he said there was now an “opening” in his team as he posted a snap with girlfriend Sian (35) and three other women while partying at the SXM Festival in Saint Martin in the Caribbean.

“We experienced an unexpected opening in our team, but the invigorating atmosphere at the @sxmfestival ensures that we'll soon have a full roster,” he wrote.

Una confirmed her relationship status last week, saying: "I am single and raising my two children, just like many other single parents – both men and women – doing a great job. I am a single parent. I don’t like the term single mother as it has negative connotations.”