Una Healy thanks hospital staff for taking care of daughter Aoife after injury

She told her followers that her 10-year-old daughter Aoife hurt her hand while playing basketball.

Una Healy has thanked the hospital staff who treated her daughter after she suffered a sports injury.

The singer and former member of The Saturdays took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday afternoon to share that her 10-year-old daughter Aoife hurt her hand while playing basketball.

She posted a photo of the brave girl enjoying a milkshake after spending the day in St Patrick's Hospital Cashel and Tipperary University Hospital, formerly known as South Tipperary General Hospital, in Clonmel.

In the snap, Aoife’s arm can be seen in a sling while her pinky and ring fingers are wrapped in bandages, indicating that she may have sprained them.

“My little Aoife Belle is happy out now after her basketball injury,” Una wrote alongside the photo.

“A huge thanks to the lovely staff at Cashel and South Tipp General for taking such good care of her today.”

Una’s children Aoife and son Tadhg (8) are from her relationship her ex-husband Ben Foden.

The couple married in Ireland in June 2012 but split six years later, with Ben going on to marry his current wife Jackie Belanoff Smith after just two weeks of dating.

Ben and Jackie live together in New York and welcomed their first child together in May 2020, a daughter named Farrah.

Meanwhile, Aoife and Tadhg live in Tipperary with mum Una, and despite their break-up, she and Ben are on good terms and happily co-parent together.

The 41-year-old recently showed off her two gorgeous kids online after Tadhg made his first Holy Communion at the start of the month.

The proud mum shared a series of sweet pictures from her son’s big day on Instagram, which featured the young man dressed up in his smart outfit for the occasion.

In one, Tadgh is seen holding his hands together while wearing his Communion rosette, while in another he appears on a church step with his famous mum and sister, Aoife.

Tadgh is also pictured with his sis on a park bench and at a table with a dessert with the words ‘congratulations’.

In one pic she wrote: “Celebrating a very special day today! Congratulations Tadhg on your First Holy Communion,” to which presenter Angela Scanlon replied: “Beautiful FAM.”