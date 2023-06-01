Una Healy takes aim at David Haye over ‘throuple’ claims in new song

Una spit up with Haye after the Irish pop star claimed she was ‘hood-winked’ into the relationship

Una has denied she was in a 'throuple' with David and Sian

Una Healy has taken revenge on David Haye in her new song ‘Walk Away’ in which she slams the boxer after she got entangled in his “throuple” claims.

Una spit up with Haye after the Irish pop star claimed she was "hood-winked" into the relationship, as he was simultaneously dating Sian Osbourne.

Una (41) found herself in the midst of a three-way relationship with Haye (42) for several months which the boxer claimed was a “throuple” situation.

But The Saturdays star has since denied it, saying David was simply dating model Sian (35) at the same time.

Now, she has taken aim at her former partner in her new track that includes a series of put-down lyrics, including: “You had me head over heels, thought I’d feel this way about you forever.

“You had my heart in a noose, while you were filling your boots.

"You want us tied, right at the laces.”

Una has since confirmed that the track is about David, jokingly promoting it before its release by saying: “I’ve got a new single coming out on June 1 and it’s called Walk Away.

“What does that rhyme with? David Haye.”

After reportedly meeting on the celebrity dating app Raya, Una and David became romantically involved for several months, even though David had also been dating model Sian since 2020.

The boxer boasted about the relationship with both Una and Sian in a series of online posts and celebrated with both of them on Valentine’s Day.

When the trio went on holiday to Costa Rica together, rumours started circulating that the relationship was actually between all three of them.

In March, Una called time on the romance and spoke out about the throuple claims for the first time.

Speaking on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast she said that she felt “hoodwinked” into joining the relationship.

She told Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally that David was the one pushing the "throuple" narrative.

She said: "He was very honest that I wasn't the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people. I knew he was being honest and it's not like I was being cheated on.

"I knew he wasn't husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it."

Una gradually became aware that David was talking more and more to his ex-girlfriend Sian until he confessed that Sian was still "very involved" in his life.

"He doesn't label, he's never called her [Sian] his girlfriend, he's open, polyamorous. So I did meet her and she was a really nice girl but there was nothing going on there so it wasn't a throuple. I wasn't romantic with her, I don't really know her," Una explained.

She now insists she's single and is said to be "embarrassed" by all the throuple talk.

Last month, it appeared David and Sian have welcomed in a new woman to their throuple.

The mystery woman is believed to be Michaela Jovanovic, a former twerk dance teacher who hails from a family of Serbian migrants living in Austria, according to Mail Online.