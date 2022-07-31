Una Healy suffers ‘quad strain’ while training for 400m relay

The singer and former member of The Saturdays is gearing up to take part in the 4x100m relay at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Una Healy has revealed that she injured herself while training for a 400m relay.

The singer and former member of The Saturdays is gearing up to take part in the 4x100m relay at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which takes place this Thursday in the city’s Alexandar Stadium.

She will be competing as part of Comic Relief’s All Star edition of the competition to raise money for a host of deserving charities.

Una will be running the relay alongside Scottish rugby union player Thom Evans, comedian Darren Harriott, and TV presenter Mark Rhodes.

The celebrities make up the competition’s blue team and will be captained by Paralympian Ellie Simmonds.

The Tipperary native took to Instagram to share her delight at taking part in the event, writing: “I am so excited to be joining [ComicRelief] and [Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games] and [BBC] in an All-Star version of the Commonwealth Games this Summer.

“It’s all to help raise life changing money so make sure you tune in on 8th August on BBC One to watch Sport Relief All Star Games: Birmingham 2022 Team Blue.”

But while she is looking forward to the race, Una also shared that she suffered a leg injury just days before the competition, which has been a huge obstacle for her.

However, she said that she’s attended some physio appointments and will hopefully be fit to take part this Thursday.

She explained: “I will hopefully be all good on the day as I have suffered a quad strain so I am having some physio and thankfully it’s shaping up well! Wish me luck.”

However, her teammates showed her some support in the comments section, with Darren Harriott writing: “We got this!” with a blue love heart emoji.

While Mark Rhodes said: “Smash it” and Thom Evans wrote: “Let’s go!”

And the official Comic Relief account also sent Una some well wishes, writing: “It’s coming around so quickly! Hope you have a speedy recovery and see you on Thursday.”