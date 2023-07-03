Una Healy shows support for charity campaign in late Roscommon teen’s memory

The Join Our Boys Trust was set up Paula and Padraic Naughton, whose 3 children were diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

Una Healy has shared her support for charity in honour of a Co Roscommon teenager who died last year after battling a rare disease.

The Join Our Boys Trust was set up Paula and Padraic Naughton, whose 3 children were diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

Sadly, their son Archie passed away at 16 years old last July and his dying wish is to find a cure for DMD for his brothers George and Isaac.

All three boys were diagnosed with DMD in 2012, when Archie was 6 and the twins were 2 years old.

Now, the charity is inviting the public to take part in the #ShowUsYourMuscle online challenge, which involves sharing a post of yourself taking part in an activity of your choice such as walking, farming, or playing the guitar.

The challenge, which will mark one year since Archie passed away, aims to “educate people that Duchenne destroys your muscles, and everyday activities even sleeping uses your muscles!”

Participants are asked to post a photo or video with the hashtag #ShowUsYourMuscle, tag the @joinourboys_ account, nominate seven others to take part, and donate €7 to help find a treatment here.

Singer and former member of The Saturdays Una Healy even got involved this week and shared a sweet video online of her son Tadhg showing off his hurley skills.

“Alright, Tadhg, show us your muscles. You ready?,” the Tipperary woman said as her son flexed for the camera.

Tadhg then hit his sliotar across the garden with impressive force before giving his mum a delighted high-five.

She captioned the post: “Today Tadhg took part in the #ShowUsYourMuscle Challenge in support of @joinourboys_ 7/7 campaign. Please follow @joinourboys_ and get involved too to show your support and donate what you can for this very important cause”.

The official Join Our Boys Instagram account thanked Una and Tadhg for taking part in the challenge and encouraged others to participate in memory of their beloved son Archie.

Last summer, Paula and Padraic paid tribute to Archie online by calling on the public to update their profile photos with something orange in his honour.

“In 2014 The Trust launched Wear Orange Day to raise awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and raise funds to try and find a treatment,” they wrote.

“If you feel able to, please post an orange image (it can be ANYTHING); You might even temporarily change your profile image!

“We really want to keep his remarkable legacy alive and save the lives of his beautiful brothers George and Isaac and everyone else cursed with this catastrophic disease.

“Archie's only concern as he was dying was that his beautiful brothers do not suffer like he did. He begged us to keep fighting for a treatment/cure for everyone dying of Duchenne. As parents we failed him miserably; we cannot fail George & Isaac.”