Una Healy shares ‘unconditional love’ for new beau after ending David Haye ‘throuple’

Una Healy has given an update on her love life after reportedly ending her rumoured three-way relationship with boxer David Haye and his girlfriend.

A source close to the Tipperary singer revealed that she decided to “take a step back” from the former heavyweight champion and his girlfriend Sian Osborne after things got “a bit complicated” between them.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Una revealed she has eyes for someone else these days – her new rescue puppy Charlie.

The former girlbander adopted the pooch, who was originally named Benji but was later renamed, from Limerick Animal Welfare, last month.

In her snap yesterday, Una appeared to take a swipe at David and Sian as she posed with her pet while out for a walk in Thurles, captioning the photo with the simple words “unconditional love” and adding a heart emoji.

Many of her followers agreed that puppy love was the way forward in the comments section, with one person writing: “True, they don't love you for what we are worth or possession. They do make you feel wanted”.

Another fan gushed: “Awh beautiful both of you, enjoy the unconditional love”.

It comes after an insider told OK! Magazine that Una had received “a lot of negative comments” about the “throuple” situation and said that she is now focusing on herself and her children Aoife (10) and Tadhg (8), whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Foden.

“Una didn’t think the throuple would get so much attention. She was getting a lot of negative comments about it, and she just didn’t think it was worth it in the end,” the source told the publication.

“It went from something fun into a big media frenzy and everyone seemed to be talking about it.”

“Una is a private person and decided to take a step back. It all got a bit complicated. She enjoyed herself, but her kids are her main priority and that’s her focus now.”

The source revealed that David is “a bit gutted” about Una’s decision to cut ties, adding that the Tipperary native is “an independent single woman who can do what she wants”.

“Una went through a tough time after her split from Ben, but she’s doing what’s best for her family and walking away. David was like the cat who got the cream and is a bit gutted about the whole thing,” they said.