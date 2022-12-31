Una Healy shares striking bikini pool pics from Christmas holiday to Marrakesh

The beauty jetted away to enjoy a lavish break away from her chilly hometown of Tipperary

Una Healy has shared some stunning pictures from her Christmas holiday to Marrakesh.

The TV presenter (41) jetted to the North African country in recent days to enjoy a lavish break away from her chilly hometown of Tipperary.

Taking to Instagram she shared a sultry snap as she cut an athletic figure in a black bikini while shielding her eyes from the sun and posing in a swimming pool.

In another picture, the beauty stood by a waterfall in the Atlas Mountains as she posed in a tank top and shorts.

Una spent the festive season in London with family while her two children Aoife Belle (10) and Tadgh (7) spent Christmas with their father, Ben Foden and their little sister Farrah (2).

Ben and his wife Jackie Smith Foden welcomed their first child together in May 2020 after tying the knot in August 2019 following two weeks of dating.

Ben split from wife of six years Una in 2018 after he admitted that he cheated on her.

Last Christmas Aoife and Tadgh were in Ireland with their mother before they jetted to the UK for New Year.

In October, while appearing on ITV chat show Lorraine, Una revealed that she is enjoying life as a single woman after splitting from her Dublin Garda boyfriend back in May.

"I'm enjoying being single. When you come out of a divorce, it's kind of like ‘oh, I'm all on my own again’ and you feel like almost empty without an other half,” she said.

"But then you get used to being on your own. Maybe even a bit too used to it, that you're in the bed like ‘Ahh’, and you don't have to compete for space! You enjoy it and it is exciting, it's nice.

"You have to accept that things can happen and things can change, and it feels like suffering at the time. You don't make mistakes on purpose and you can't be too hard on yourself.”

The Saturdays singer and her former partner were never pictured together as she kept his identity a well-guarded secret.

Prior to her romance with the Garda, she was dating Limerick GAA star David Breen. The couple started going out at the end of 2018, but parted ways in February of 2021.