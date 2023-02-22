Una Healy shares cryptic throuple snap with David Haye before deleting it

The singer has been in the headlines recently for teasing her relationship with the boxer and his model girlfriend, Sian Osborne.

Una Healy has fuelled throuple rumours once again by sharing a holiday snap with David Haye before quickly deleting the photo.

The singer, who was formerly a member of girl group The Saturdays, has been in the headlines recently for teasing her relationship with the boxer and his model girlfriend, Sian Osborne.

Earlier this month, fans speculated that the trio had jetted off to Costa Rica together after both Una and David posted separate Instagram photos on their Central American getaway.

Una raised eyebrows when she posted the photo with the caption "It was me and Him x".

And the Tipperary native, who has previously remained tight-lipped on her new romance, appeared to confirm the rumours on Tuesday evening and told her followers that she and David enjoyed some one-on-one time by the beach in Santa Teresa.

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, the mum-of-two shared a snap of her cosying up to the former heavyweight in their swimwear with the caption: “It was me and him, x”.

In the cryptic post, Una wore a vibrant orange bikini and a pair of sheer flares with a brown, black, and white chevron pattern – the same outfit she showed off in her hotel room at the beginning of the month.

However, the Instagram story was taken down shortly after she posted it.

Una, David, and Sian first raised eyebrows after their Moroccan getaway in January, with rumours that the trio are in a relationship.

They celebrated the new year together, holding hands over the table as they posed for a photo together, which Una captioned: “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours x”.

David also wished his two rumoured partners a happy Valentine’s Day online, sharing a photo of himself with both the Irish singer and the young model.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the beautiful queens in my life, making my world a better place to live in,” he gushed along with pictures of the trio.

Una showed her appreciation for the gesture by simply resharing the post on her Instagram stories.