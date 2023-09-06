Una Healy says ‘what you read in the papers is different to my real life’

‘This is the reality of it – you’re splashed on the front page of the papers saying you’re in a relationship that you’re not in’

Una Healy has insisted that “What you read about in the papers is a different, fake, world to my real life”.

In an exclusive interview with VIP Magazine for which she is the September cover star, Una says she “doesn’t understand” how “any little date I go on blows up into this spectacular news”.

“This is the reality of it – you’re splashed on the front page of the papers saying you’re in a relationship that you’re not in.”

She added: “Everyone’s private life should be their private life”, although she said that while “can be very frustrating” it is “one of the things that comes with being well known”.

The infamous 'throuple' photo

Una was speaking in the wake of the now infamous “throuple” with boxer David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osborne that she later claimed she had been “hoodwinked” into.

The Saturdays singer sparked three-way relationship rumours as she was spotted multiple times with Sian and Haye after jetting off on a New Year’s trip to Morocco together.

But speaking on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast earlier this year, the mum-of-two told hosts Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally that she felt tricked into joining the relationship.

However, she said the boxer made it clear that he was dating both her and Sian.

"He was very honest that I wasn't the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people. I knew he was being honest and it's not like I was being cheated on.

"I knew he wasn't husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it."

When asked if David pushed the idea that they were in a throuple, Una confessed: “I think he was very happy about it but I was in bits about it.

“He didn’t get it, he was always trying to coach me on how not to get upset but I’ve never had to hit the block button so much. I had a list of words blocked on Instagram.”

However, Sian later took a swipe at Una’s claims online after posting a series of pictures of the three of them out together with the message: “Hoodwink: verb to deceive or trick someone”.

Una, David, and Sian were pictured enjoying a trip to the theatre before heading to London's Winter Wonderland.

Sian wrote: “A liar weaves a tangled web, trapping themselves in a labyrinth of deceit.

“When we embrace truth, we align ourselves with the harmonious order of the universe,” Sian has written alongside the date of “29th November 2022”.

It follows an earlier cheeky dig at Una that Sian posted on Instagram featuring snaps of the Saturdays star and her boyfriend David Haye with the caption: “The Truth Will Set You Free”.

The 32-year-old also used Fleetwood Mac’s track ‘Little Lies’ over a video montage of her and Una together.

Last month, Una revealed how she struggled on her own as a single mother before she moved back home to be close to her family.

The singer said that in the depths of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 she had “been on my own with the kids for months”.

“I was struggling,” she told Hello!, “not having my support system around me, so my family were like: 'You need to come home’.”

The family then moved back to Co Tipperary where her parents live next door, which was “a hundred per cent the right decision".

She described her children, Aoife (11), and eight-year-old Tadhg, as “like my little friends now”. And while is still their mother and always puts them first, “we do things that friends would do, like going out for dinner or watching a film. That’s the relationship I have with them”.

She also spoke about co-parenting with former England rugby player Ben Foden, who now lives in New York with his wife Jackie and their three-year-old daughter Farrah.

"I'm really happy for them that they have summers in New York and that they’re making lovely memories with their dad, stepmother and sister," she said. "Our dynamic is probably different to many people’s, but there are lots of people who have families where the parents aren't together any more. You just manage it as best you can."

Having recently released her latest single she also marked 15 years since The Saturdays' debut single If This Is Love stormed the charts last month.

“We’re all in a group chat and we were wishing each other a happy 15 years,” Una said about her Saturdays bandmates Mollie King, Rochelle Humes, Frankie Bridge and Vanessa White. “Imagine, we can actually say that was 15 years ago now.”

She said that while a reunion is "not on the cards any time in the near future” she feels that the time will come when “we all feel it is the right thing to do”.

Speaking about how she finds her own love life in the spotlight, she described it as “ just one of the downsides to being in the public eye”.

“I would love one day to have a companion to share my life with,” she added. “But until I’m certain that I’m with that person, I want to protect any relationship I have as much as I can."

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old seems to have found a new man in Irish comedian Stephen Mullan.

The Love Island Australia narrator performed a set at the Paddy Power comedy festival in Dublin and Una proudly shared an Instagram snap of her rumoured beau posing with fans.

This is Una’s first relationship since she suddenly ended things with David Haye in February.