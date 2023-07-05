Una Healy says she will never use dating apps again after watching Netflix series

Una admitted that she has been “haunted” by the infamous ‘throuple’ picture of her in a black bikini

Una Healy has said she will never use dating apps again after watching a new Netflix series called ‘Fake Profile’,

The Saturdays singer has now declared her intentions to stay away from dating apps in her Instagram stories.

Sharing a screen snap of new Netflix series 'Fake Profile’, the Thurles native wrote: “Hence why I won't be back on dating apps again,” alongside a crying laughing emoji.

The Spanish drama tells the story of one woman who falls in love with who she thinks is her dream man. The synopsis explains: "Camila opens her sexy profile on the dating app looking for the man of her dreams. She finds a really handsome named Fernando.

Una's viewing habits revealed

"However, he is not single nor named Fernando. Camila falls into a trap and everything becomes a nightmare. Willing to do anything to find out who the man she met really is, the young woman desperately seeks the cheater's real identity and makes him pay one by one for each lie he told her and each promise he made.”

It appears to have frightened Una off completely.

Una recently opened up to Angela Scanlon about what exactly she's looking for in her future man.

“I sound like I'm describing a dog. I did rescue a puppy recently, Charlie. The only man in my life,' she divulged as a guest on RTE's Ask Me Anything.

“But loyal, honest, kind, caring, cuddly, funny, a hard worker, enthusiastic, an adventurer, the list goes on.”

The mum-of-two also spoke about her time with Haye and Sian after Angela had started off by saying: "The word throuple”, to which Una responded, “Everyone's like, 'Una's on Ask Me Anything. She's going to be asked. She's going to be asked."

Angela then explained: "So I was unaware of it as a thing of the word I didn't know what the word meant."

The singer went on to explain that she had to Google what the word meant.

"If you Google that word me in a black bikini will appear and I'm telling you I have been haunted by that picture for the last few months,” she revealed.

"Literally it was the same picture of me in that black bikini with two other people while I'm down at home in Thurles minding my own business doing the school run every day."

She continued by saying: "I have no idea where that word came from or how I'm linked to it just because I posted a picture with two people I know but I've been haunted by it since and I think I need to put this whole thing to bed now and move on."

Una added: "The only throuple I am in is me, myself and I that's the truth."

The Saturdays singer also joked that her famous black bikini has "gone up in flames a long ago".

Una recently released a new song ‘Walk Away’ in which she slams the boxer after she got entangled in his “throuple” claims.

Una spit up with Haye after the Irish pop star claimed she was "hood-winked" into the relationship, as he was simultaneously dating Sian Osbourne.

Una (41) found herself in the midst of a three-way relationship with Haye (42) for several months which the boxer claimed was a “throuple” situation.

But The Saturdays star has since denied it, saying David was simply dating model Sian (35) at the same time.

Now, she has taken aim at her former partner in her new track that includes a series of put-down lyrics, including: “You had me head over heels, thought I’d feel this way about you forever.

“You had my heart in a noose, while you were filling your boots.

"You want us tied, right at the laces.”

Una has since confirmed that the track is about David, jokingly promoting it before its release by saying: “I’ve got a new single coming out on June 1 and it’s called Walk Away.

“What does that rhyme with? David Haye.”

The boxer boasted about the relationship with both Una and Sian in a series of online posts and celebrated with both of them on Valentine’s Day.

When the trio went on holiday to Costa Rica together, rumours started circulating that the relationship was actually between all three of them.

In March, Una called time on the romance and spoke out about the throuple claims for the first time.

Speaking on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast she said that she felt “hoodwinked” into joining the relationship.

She told Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally that David was the one pushing the "throuple" narrative.

She said: "He was very honest that I wasn't the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people. I knew he was being honest and it's not like I was being cheated on.

"I knew he wasn't husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it."

Una gradually became aware that David was talking more and more to his ex-girlfriend Sian until he confessed that Sian was still "very involved" in his life.

"He doesn't label, he's never called her [Sian] his girlfriend, he's open, polyamorous. So I did meet her and she was a really nice girl but there was nothing going on there so it wasn't a throuple. I wasn't romantic with her, I don't really know her," Una explained.