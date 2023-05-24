Una Healy says she was NEVER part of ‘throuple’ but admits dating boxer with girlfriend

“He was very honest that I wasn’t the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people.”

Una Healy has insisted she was never part of a throuple but says she was in “lovely relationship” with polyamorous boxer David Haye.

The Tipperary star finally broke her silence on claims she was in a throuple with the British boxer and his girlfriend Siân Osborne after the three went on holidays together.

Speculation began at the end of last year, when they posted cosy snaps from a trip to Morocco together.

But Una explained that she and David had decided to go on holiday together, when the boxer requested Sian to come with them.

“The honesty was there and I found that attractive,” Una admitted. “I remember on the flight over he was in the middle seat and he had one hand on her leg and one hand on mine.

“I said to him, ‘what am I doing?’ and he goes ‘you’re having a midlife crisis but don’t worry so am I!’ and I thought ‘she’s [Sian’s] not because she’s 10 years younger.”

It was when they returned from the infamous trip, that they quickly realised how their throuple had started making headlines.

Despite the rumours that spread like wildfire that led to her being “trolled to death” on social media, the 41-year-old decided to go on another holiday with them to Costa Rica.

But Una said that when she heard the song The Boy Is Mine by Brandy and Monica, a song about two women fighting over a man, she realised “it just wasn’t right”.

“As soon as I got there, I could hear the song,” she explained. “There’s no dynamic there – she’s not my girlfriend, he’s both our boyfriend and I just thought, ‘I’m out, you can have him.’ He can have whoever he wants because one [woman] will never be enough for him.”

The Irish singer later removed all traces of David from her Instagram feed, and confirmed she was single again.

But she admitted to Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally on their My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, that “dating him” was “the right term because that’s how it was, it wasn’t a throuple”.

She recalled meeting him through celebrity dating app Raya before David had told her he “didn’t believe the traditional relationship exists anymore”,.

Una said this initially turned her off, but after speaking to him every day the pair grew close and started seeing each other casually.

The mother-of-two said: “It wasn’t serious. I was happy enough with it. It was in a romantic capacity. He was very honest that I wasn’t the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people.”

“I knew he was being honest and it’s not like I was being cheated on. I knew he wasn’t husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it.”

When David then suggested she meet his on-off girlfriend Sian, as both were “very special” to him, Una said she initially didn’t want to.

But she then became concerned people would think David was cheating if their romance became public.

Una recalled thinking: “At least if we’re all pictured together we’re all a happy family, there’s nothing sinister going on.”

“He doesn’t label, he’s never called her [Sian] his girlfriend, he’s open, polyamorous. So I did meet her and she was a really nice girl but there was nothing going on there so it wasn’t a throuple.”

“I wasn’t romantic with her, I don’t really know her,” Una clarified.

Recalling the moment she ended her romance with David, Una said he told her to “do what makes you happy.”

When asked if David pushed the idea that they were in a throuple, Una confessed: “I think he was very happy about it but I was in bits about it.”

“He didn’t get it, he was always trying to coach me on how not to get upset but I’ve never had to hit the block button so much. I had a list of words blocked on Instagram.”

Una insisted she never wanted to be in a “three-way relationship”, and after host Joanne joked she was “hoodwinked into a throuple, she replied, “I was!”

While the star ended her romance with David, Una added: “I really enjoyed my relationship with him.”

“He was very kind to me and very honest but it ran its course and I’ve been single ever since.”

Una also admitted she felt “relieved” after finally speaking about it, sharing “the truth from the horse’s mouth.”