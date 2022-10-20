Una Healy says she got ‘used to’ single life after ‘suffering’ through tough divorce

‘When you come out of a divorce, it's kind of like ‘oh, I'm all my own again’ and you feel like almost empty’

Una Healy has revealed how much she is enjoying her single life after ‘suffering’ through a divorce and a breakup in quick succession.

The Saturday’s star (41) opened up about getting ‘used to’ being alone on UK chat show Lorraine.

"I'm enjoying being single. When you come out of a divorce, it's kind of like ‘oh, I'm all my own again’ and you feel like almost empty without an other half.

"But then you get used to being on your own. Maybe even a bit too used to it, that you're in the bed like "Ahh", and you don't have to compete for space! You enjoy it and it is exciting, it's nice.

"You have to accept that things can happen and things can change, and it feels like suffering at the time. You don't make mistakes on purpose and you can't be too hard on yourself.

According to the MailOnline, Una split from her ‘secret police officer boyfriend’ in May of this year following a difficult divorce from rugby player Ben Foden in 2018.

Foden re-married just one year after his split from Una, one prompted by him cheating on the Irish pop star – who he was married to for six years and shares two children with.

He told The Guardian in 2019 that any bad press he was got was deserved as he “was the one who committed adultery.”

The scrum-half is now based in the US after marrying girlfriend Jackie Belanoff after two weeks of dating.

Speaking to Lorraine this week, Una said the tough times in love have been worth it in the long-run.

"There's possibly someone out there for me but I haven't met them yet.”

Una recently told Gerogie Shore star Vickie Pattinson on her podcast that it can be difficult, however, being the primary carer for her two kids Aoife Belle (10) and Tadhg (7).

“Everything I do is for my kids,” she explained.

“It’s tough at times because I am the primary carer and I had to move back here for the support system with my parents so I can still work.

“I want to be an inspiration to my children, I have to put a crust on the table, I have to stay working. I’ve spent my whole life gearing up to what I do and I’m very privileged to do what I do and I never want to let that go.”