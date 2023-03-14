Una Healy says daughter Aoife is her ‘mini me’ in sweet birthday snaps

The singer celebrated her eldest child’s birthday yesterday.

Una Healy paid tribute to her lookalike daughter Aoife on her 11th birthday with some sweet Instagram snaps.

The singer and former member of The Saturdays celebrated her eldest child’s birthday yesterday and made sure to mark the occasion on social media.

She posted a photo of her and Aoife sharing an embrace in the kitchen together and remarked that she and her daughter were carbon copies of one another as she wrote: “My mini me x”.

Una said Aoife was her "mini me" as she shared a photo of the mother-daughter duo having a cuddle

Una then shared a snap of Aoife on her own, adding a snippet from her song Staring at the Moon and captioning it: “Happy 11th Birthday Aoife Belle”.

The Tipperary native shares Aoife with her ex-husband, former English rugby union player Ben Foden. The pair also share a son, Tadhg, who turned eight last month.

Una’s birthday tribute comes after she reportedly called off her rumoured “throuple” relationship with boxer David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osborne.

A source told OK! Magazine last week that Una decided to “take a step back” from their romance after things got a bit too “complicated”.

“Una didn’t think the throuple would get so much attention. She was getting a lot of negative comments about it, and she just didn’t think it was worth it in the end,” the insider told the publication.

“It went from something fun into a big media frenzy and everyone seemed to be talking about it.”

“Una is a private person and decided to take a step back. It all got a bit complicated. She enjoyed herself, but her kids are her main priority and that’s her focus now.”

The source revealed that David is “a bit gutted” about Una’s decision to cut ties, adding that the Tipperary native is “an independent single woman who can do what she wants”.

“Una went through a tough time after her split from Ben, but she’s doing what’s best for her family and walking away. David was like the cat who got the cream and is a bit gutted about the whole thing,” they said.