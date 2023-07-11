Una Healy reveals she was rejected by Irish TV show before joining The Saturdays

Before The Saturdays hit the scene and took over the charts, Una tried out for RTÉ reality show Popstars.

Una Healy has revealed that she auditioned for Irish talent show Popstars before rising to fame as part of The Saturdays.

The Tipperary native joined the group in 2007 alongside Frankie Bridge, Mollie King, Rochelle Humes (née Wiseman), and Vanessa White.

The short-lived singing competition ran for just one season between 2001 and 2002 and launched the career of winning band Six.

It’s also the show that saw Nadine Coyle infamously lie about her age and get booted out of the competition after it emerged she was just 16 years old.

Una was rejected from Popstars but said it “never put me off” her dreams of being a musician.

The Saturdays, from left, Rochelle Humes, Vanessa White, Frankie Bridge, Mollie King and Una Healy

“I did audition for the Irish Popstars,” Una told Today FM.

“I auditioned for other talent competitions and didn’t get through. It never put me off, because I said to myself, ‘Do you know what? I’m probably not ready yet. I can do better.’”

Una spent a few years singing solo before joining The Saturdays and believes those early days in her career gave her a thick skin.

“I think going out there, performing and gigging in front of all sorts of audiences… (It) toughens you up, singing in front of these lads and women very drunk, dancing around the place, shouting stuff up at you, spilling their beer into your PA system, having to deal with all of that,” she explained.

“I was actually going around at the time on my own. My parents used to come with me and help me set up my speakers, and my mixing desk, and I had a little set of lights that I would have at the front to light me up on stage.

“I had a CD of original songs, and I used to sell that at the end of gigs, for a few extra euro - a fiver I used to sell that for. I had done all that and had the years of experience.”

The mum-of-two landed an audition for The Saturdays in 2007 – both her first audition for a major label and her first abroad.

However, Una admitted that she treated this audition like any other and wasn’t expecting to find success.

“I flew over to do the audition for The Saturdays, to be honest, I didn’t know what I was letting myself in for. I wasn’t aware that it was going to become the success that it did. I was just like, 'This is an audition and if it doesn’t happen, I’ll keep going’.

“I was lucky to be at the right place at the right time,” she reflected.