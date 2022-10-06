Una Healy reunites with Saturdays’ bandmate Mollie King

The star revealed last year that she “would love” to set out on a reunion tour.

Una Healy has reunited with The Saturdays’ bandmate Mollie King in a new Instagram post.

The Irish star got at least part of the girl band back together as she shared that Mollie King was filming just “two doors down.”

Both pop stars are now radio presenters after spending seven years together in The Saturdays.

Last year, Una revealed that the group are still her “best friends” who she shared “the time of her life” with.

"We got on so well. We were very lucky because obviously we auditioned and we were put together," she said on Ireland AM.

"We’re really good friends and we talk to each other all the time and we have got our little WhatsApp group chat and we keep in touch there.”

"We don’t see each other as much obviously because we literally like lived in each other's pockets for years but so supportive of each other.”

She revealed that she “would love” to set out on a reunion tour but wasn’t sure if the rest of her bandmates would agree.

Una and Mollie were in The Saturdays with Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes and Vanessa White.

Their hit ‘What About Us’ reached the number 1 spot in the UK charts in 2013. They went on hiatus the following year after almost a decade together.