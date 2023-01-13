Una Healy reacts to being told she’s ‘a ringer’ for scary doll from horror film

"I’ve been told there’s a new horror film with a doll that looks like me… would you agree?”

Una took to Instagram to ask fans about the resemblance.

Una Healy and 'Megan,' the starring doll of new horror movie M3GAN.

Una Healy has responded to comments that she looks like the scary doll from a new horror movie.

The Saturdays’ star has found the funny side to being told she bears a resemblance to Megan – the big-eyed life-like doll that goes on a rampage in new horror M3GAN.

It tells the story of a robot programmed to protect and befriend a little girl called Cady, and she is willing to go to all lengths to do so.

With red hair, perfect eyebrows and striking similarity to the face of singer Una, it seems fans are in agreement.

"That new movie Megan is a ringer for Una Healy...” one pointed out on Twitter.

"Is Una Healy on royalties for being the inspiration behind the new Megan doll?!” another joked.

"M3gan is Una Healy,” one said, while another wrote: “Surely I’m not the only one who thinks M3GAN looks remarkably like Una from The Saturdays??”

Others said “surely” Una was the model for the scary doll, who Twitter users shared side by side in snaps that showed Megan almost looking like Una’s mini-me.

The horror film is being praised as a massive hit by critics, receiving 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"It is hilarious, then horrifying, in the space of a breath and that is what we’re here for!” one reviewer said.

"There are countless creepy dolls in horror movies, but few who combine creepiness with glamour as successfully as the anti-heroine of Gerard Johnstone’s enjoyably tongue-in-cheek M3GAN,” another said.

"While M3GAN is more like Chucky than it is Ex Machina, there is still a lot to love about this hugely enjoyable comedy horror,” cheered another.