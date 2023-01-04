Una Healy raises eyebrows over ‘throuple’ holiday photos

The singer and former member of The Saturdays took to the social media app in the early hours of Wednesday from Morocco, where she has spent the last week soaking up the sun.

Una sent fans into a frenzy when she shared a photo of her holding hands with boxing champ David Haye and his girlfriend Siân Osborne at dinner

Fans have been left scratching their heads over Una Healy’s relationship status after a recent cryptic Instagram post.

And the Tipperary native raised eyebrows when she shared a snap with boxing champ David Haye and his girlfriend Siân Osborne, who have been dating since 2020, at dinner together in Marrakech.

The trio looked cosy as they held hands over the table in the photo, which Una captioned: “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours x”.

Now, fans are dying to know whether Una, David, and Siân are a “throuple”, with many flooding the comments section begging the mum-of-two to spill the beans.

“I'm confused?? Are ye all together?” one person wrote.

Another said: “I'm confused are they both in a relationship with him?”

Someone else added: “Let's see what happens, but I'm calling throuple! Lol!”

However, many fans rushed to defend Una and pointed out that her love life was no one’s business but her own.

“Why are people assuming it’s a three way? Nothing has said about relationships etc. she could just be with some good friends with good company?” one person said.

Another fan chimed in: “Friends can hold hands too and the other lady is cuddling into him whereas Una is sitting quite far away. I’d get it if she was sitting the same but she isn’t”.

David also shared a snap with Una and Siân standing in the pool at their stunning hotel.

In the caption, the 42-year-old said that he rang in the New Year surrounded with “understanding beautiful human beings” as he posed beside the bikini-clad beauties.

Una recently sparked rumours that she's seeing someone new after fans spied a potential new love interest on her social media.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted someone sitting with the star as she showed off her shoes from her own collection back in November, although she hasn’t revealed the mystery man’s identity just yet.