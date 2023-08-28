Una Healy lands role of Fairy Queen in pantomime but will ‘film in advance’

The singer and former member of The Saturdays has landed the role of the Fairy Queen.

Una Healy will take to the stage at the National Stadium in Dublin in this year's pantomime Sammy, Buffy & the Beanstalk.

The singer and former member of The Saturdays has landed the role of the Fairy Queen in the 25th anniversary edition of Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick’s beloved annual panto, formerly known as The Cheerios panto.

Una will be joined on stage this Christmas by Alan Hughes (Sammy Sausages), Rob Murphy (Buffy), Johnny Ward, and Conor Clear, who have already been announced as cast members.

Speaking about the exciting announcement, Una Healy said: “I was blown away by Alan and Karl's panto when we went recently. My cheeks were sore from laughing at Sammy Sausages and the hysterical Buffy.

“My kids are delighted I'll be in it as they still say funny lines from it around the house. Every girl wants to be a panto fairy and The National Stadium is a perfect panto venue.

“To be in their 25th anniversary panto is also really special. You don't get to 25 unless you're bloomin' good. I am so excited, oh yes I am.”

This hilarious show will once again be produced and written by Karl Broderick and brought to life at The National Stadium, the new home for this panto after the Tivoli theatre was turned into a hotel.

Karl said: “I'm delighted to have Una as part of our 25th panto. She's such a talent and has great warmth; plus she's very funny. I am very excited to work with the pop icon that is Una Healy. She's very enthusiastic and I love that. I've created a magical role especially for her and she will look spectacular".

The show will run from December 12 to January 7, and Una’s role will be filmed in advance to “capture the essence of the ethereal fairy”.

To celebrate their 25th panto, Alan and Karl have put 2,500 tickets for Sammy, Buffy & the Beanstalk on sale at the special price of €25, which can be purchased at www.panto.ie.

More exciting cast announcements are expected to follow in the coming weeks.