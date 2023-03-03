Una Healy hits out at fake account impersonating her and ‘trying to scam people’

Una asked platform bosses to remove the profile, admitting she has already reported in “many times.”

Una took to Instagram to ask the platform to remove a fake account.

Una Healy has hit out at a fake Instagram account that has been impersonating her on the platform.

The Tipperary star took to her own page to warn fans that the fake account is “trying to scam people.”

Una asked platform bosses to remove the profile, admitting she has already reported in “many times.”

Una took to Instagram to ask the platform to remove a fake account.

"Please @instagram remove this fake account that is pretending to be me and trying to scam people,” the Saturdays singer said.

"I’ve reported it so many times now. It is FAKE.”

The account – that has the username @unahealy52 – has just over 1,000 followers.

It has shared a number of photos and videos taken from the official account of the star: @unahealy.

"My Official account is being updated by my Management,” it claims.

"I got this for the second account to talk to my fans and show my appreciation for them.”

Una is not the first Irish star to hit out at the use of her name online.

Last year, Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy hit back at a scam cryptocurrency ad that used his image to promote a trading program.

Upon clicking the link users were taken to a fake Independent.ie article where ‘Ryan’ is quoted as sharing his “secret” to becoming wealthy.

“I really wanna make this really abundantly clear this morning that I have nothing to do with cryptocurrency, he said last March.

“I have nothing to do with those ads you see on Facebook and Instagram and on Twitter. I have nothing to do with it.

"“This is a scam. We’re living in generation scam and the internet is alive and thriving with scams and financial cruelty to people who are vulnerable and I can tell you, when you see my face relating to cryptocurrency or any of these things…”

“Unfortunately, the difficulty is like whack-a-mole, as soon as they get rid of one, another comes up with my face… and the ad says something like ‘Ryan Tubridy backs cryptocurrency’...”

“Remember the ad ‘I don’t know what a tracker mortgage is’? Well I don’t know what cryptocurrency is.”

“To me it sounds like some ball of smoke thing,” he continued.

“I’m sure it's making some people somewhere a lot of money but I have nothing to do with it. So please tell all your friends when you see that ad… it’s not me,” he said.

Fellow RTÉ presenter Miriam O’Callaghan had her photo used in scam advertising for skincare products in 2018.

She brought a case to the High Court against Meta Platforms Ireland, the owner of Faceook and Instagram.

As part of the settlement the company apologised to Miram O’Callaghan and agreed to establish a scam ad reporting tool that would allow Irish Facebook users to report suspect ads to a specialist content team to review.