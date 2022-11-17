Una Healy hints love could be in the air as she shares snap of mystery man

Eagle-eyed fans spotted someone sitting with The Saturdays star as she showed of her shoes.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted someone sitting with The Saturdays star as she showed off her shoes from her own collection.

The Instagram story was intended to advertise the black heels the Tipperary singer was wearing, not to spark romance rumours.

The identity of – and Una’s connection to – the mystery man is unknown.

She split from rugby player ex-husband Ben Foden in 2018 amid allegations he was unfaithful. The couple were married for six years and have two children.

Ben re-married just one year after their divorce.

He told The Guardian in 2019 that any bad press he was got was deserved as he “was the one who committed adultery.”

The scrum-half is now based in the US after marrying girlfriend Jackie Belanoff after two weeks of dating.

Una recently told Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison on her podcast that it can be difficult being the primary carer for her two kids Aoife Belle (10) and Tadhg (7).

“Everything I do is for my kids,” she explained.

“It’s tough at times because I am the primary carer and I had to move back here for the support system with my parents so I can still work.

“I want to be an inspiration to my children, I have to put a crust on the table, I have to stay working.

"I’ve spent my whole life gearing up to what I do and I’m very privileged to do what I do and I never want to let that go.”

Speaking on Lorraine last month, Una said the tough times in love have been worth it in the long-run.

"There's possibly someone out there for me but I haven't met them yet.”

The Saturdays star opened up about getting ‘used to’ being alone on UK chat show.

"I'm enjoying being single. When you come out of a divorce, it's kind of like ‘oh, I'm all my own again’ and you feel like almost empty without an other half,” she said.

"But then you get used to being on your own. Maybe even a bit too used to it, that you're in the bed like ‘Ahh’, and you don't have to compete for space! You enjoy it and it is exciting, it's nice.

"You have to accept that things can happen and things can change, and it feels like suffering at the time. You don't make mistakes on purpose and you can't be too hard on yourself.