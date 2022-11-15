Una Healy forced to ‘block a few negative profiles’ who sent nasty messages

The singer and former member of The Saturdays reminded her followers to “be kind” as she revealed that she was being hounding with abuse on social media.

Una Healy has hit out at “negative” trolls who plagued her with nasty messages on World Kindness Day.

The singer and former member of The Saturdays reminded her followers to “be kind” as she revealed that she blocked some of the accounts that had been hounding her with abuse.

Sharing a mirror selfie after a home workout on her Instagram story, Una wrote: “I’ve had to ‘block’ quite a few negative profiles and comments today of all days… ‘worlds kindness day’…(sic)”

Una called out her trolls on her Instagram stories

She added: “I don’t come on here very often to divulge much about my life or my private life or try and preach or anything like that, but today it’s World Kindness Day…

“And the one piece of advice my mum passed on to me was if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say it.

“And that’s all I will say – just don’t say it, if it’s not nice keep it to yourself.”

The Tipperary native later thanked her followers for sending her such “lovely messages” as she begged trolls to keep their negative opinions to themselves.

“Well, I just want to acknowledge that the positivity to that message I put out has far outweighed the negativity tonight,” Una said.

“I want to thank everyone for your lovely messages and just to know that we don’t deserve s**t being said about us or any negative comments.”

“Like if you feel you want to say something mean to someone or if you think mean thoughts, just keep them within yourself and look after yourself but don’t put them out there because that’s a sign that you’re not feeling well in yourself.

“Just look after yourself, but don’t put out that hate,” she added.

It comes after Una’s uncle and godfather, singer Declan Nerney, said that performing with her on The Late Late Show was “one of the biggest highlights of my life.”

“One of the biggest highlights of my life and one of the most emotional moments I think that I’ve ever had is me and her [Una] performing on The Late Late,” he told the sundayworld.com podcast, My Country Life.

“Coming from humble beginnings to be able to come out there on the most prestigious show in Ireland was fabulous.”

Speaking about Una, he added: “She always had a little flair for writing songs and creating stuff of her own. In her repertoire of songs that she has written there are a couple of great songs that she hasn’t released yet.”