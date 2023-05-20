Una Healy fans think she’s about to spill the beans on infamous throuple

Una took a snap in the driver’s seat of a car and declared “the muzzle is off!" before finishing off her post with a high five emoji

Una Healy has sent fans into a tizzy as they took a recent cryptic swipe at David Haye to mean she may be about to spill the beans on the infamous throuple.

The Saturdays star (41) captioned a recent Instagram snap as she pouted in her car, “the muzzle is off”.

The Up singer was said to have left the agreement with the British boxer and his model girlfriend Sian Osborne over a wave of negative comments that exploded around the revelations.

In a skintight vest and sunglasses, Una took a snap in the driver’s seat of a car and declared “the muzzle is off!" before finishing off her post with a high five emoji.

Fans have taken it to mean that although she does not refer to the throuple directly, she is about to do a tell-all.

Earlier this year, it was reported how the Saturdays singer had called off her “throuple” with David (42) and Sian (30) who got together in 2020 and welcomed Una into their relationship at the end of last year.

A source told OK!: “She just didn’t think it was worth it in the end. It went from something fun into a big media frenzy and everyone seemed to be talking about it."

Una who was previously married to Ben Foden (37) has a daughter aged ten, and son (7) with the rugby player but they split in 2018.

Una has remained tight-lipped over the reported three-way romance, which was first reported over Christmas.

But boxer David made it no secret the trio were romantically involved by gushing about his girls while making several public comments about them.

David praised his “Queens“ on Valentine's Day, and shared a picture of the trio posing on the beach with both Sian and Una opting to wear bikinis while he sports a pair of swimming shorts.

“Happy Valentine's Day to the beautiful Queens in my life, making my world a better place to live in!“ he wrote. He also shared a snap of the trio over Christmas, as they soaked in the sun while on holiday.

However, it later emerged that Haye had added a new girlfriend to his throuple relationship just over a month after splitting from Una.

David took to his Instagram to show off the new woman in his life as he wrapped his arms around Sian and personal trainer Mica Jova in a Costa Rica beach snap.

He captioned the image: "In the opening chapter of 2023, I have immersed myself fully in the richness of each passing moment.

"I have found myself in the company of open-hearted individuals who perceive me through the lens of my daily actions, rather than the societal expectations foisted upon a man of 42.”