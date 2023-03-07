Una Healy ended ‘throuple’ with David Haye over ‘negative comments and attention’

“Una is a private person and decided to take a step back. It all got a bit complicated. She enjoyed herself, but her kids are her main priority and that’s her focus now.”

Una Healy reportedly ended her rumoured “throuple” situation with boxer David Haye and his girlfriend after things got a bit too “complicated”.

The former member of The Saturdays hit headlines earlier this year when she shared a snap of herself on holiday in Morocco to ring in the new year with the former heavyweight boxing champion and his girlfriend Sian Osborne.

The rumour mill went into overdrive with speculation that the trio were in a three-way relationship, but it was reported last week that they had called it quits after Una removed all traces of the pair from her social media.

This week, a source told OK! Magazine that Una decided to “take a step back” from David and Sian after being bombarded with “a lot of negative comments” about their unusual dynamic.

The insider added that the 41-year-old is now focusing on herself and her children Aoife (10) and Tadhg (8), from her relationship with ex-husband Ben Foden.

“Una didn’t think the throuple would get so much attention. She was getting a lot of negative comments about it, and she just didn’t think it was worth it in the end,” the source told the publication.

“It went from something fun into a big media frenzy and everyone seemed to be talking about it.”

“Una is a private person and decided to take a step back. It all got a bit complicated. She enjoyed herself, but her kids are her main priority and that’s her focus now.”

The source revealed that David is “a bit gutted” about Una’s decision to cut ties, adding that the Tipperary native is “an independent single woman who can do what she wants”.

“Una went through a tough time after her split from Ben, but she’s doing what’s best for her family and walking away. David was like the cat who got the cream and is a bit gutted about the whole thing,” they said.