Una Healy declares she is single amid reports she ended David Haye ‘throuple’

Former Saturdays singer Una Healy has confirmed she is single amid rumours she has ended a ‘throuple’ with former boxer David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osborne.

Healy had been snapped with Haye and Osborne in recent months on holiday in Morocco and at a boxing event in the UK but has told the Irish Mirror that she is indeed single.

"I am single and raising my two children, just like many other single parents – both men and women – doing a great job. I am a single parent. I don’t like the term single mother as it has negative connotations.

"You can’t do it all by yourself. There is no shame in asking for help, be that from childcare, family or friends.

"I am often asked how I juggle it all as a single parent but men aren’t asked that. In fact, I can never remember a time when I heard a man being asked how he juggles it all. Mothers don’t have a choice if they are single – you just get on with it,” Healy said.

Una reportedly ended her rumoured “throuple” situation after things got a bit too “complicated”.

The rumour mill went into overdrive with speculation that the trio were in a three-way relationship, but it was reported last week that they had called it quits after Una removed all traces of the pair from her social media.

“Una didn’t think the throuple would get so much attention. She was getting a lot of negative comments about it, and she just didn’t think it was worth it in the end,” a source told OK magazine earlier this week.

“It went from something fun into a big media frenzy and everyone seemed to be talking about it.”

“Una is a private person and decided to take a step back. It all got a bit complicated. She enjoyed herself, but her kids are her main priority and that’s her focus now.”

The source revealed that David is “a bit gutted” about Una’s decision to cut ties, adding that the Tipperary native is “an independent single woman who can do what she wants”.

“Una went through a tough time after her split from Ben, but she’s doing what’s best for her family and walking away. David was like the cat who got the cream and is a bit gutted about the whole thing,” they said.