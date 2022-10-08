Una Healy, Dami Hope and Pat Spillane among celebs tipped to win Dancing with the Stars

Punters have been taking bets on Claire Byrne, James Kavanagh, Pat Spillane and Dee Devlin as potential winners too.

Fans are already taking bets on who they think could win the next season of Dancing with the Stars – with Una Healy leading the charge.

The former Saturday’s star is tipped to win at odds of 3/1 according to Ladbrokes.

Love Island star Dami Hope and flickering flame in the villa Jack Keating are also tipped to win should they take part at 8/1 and 12/1 odds each.

Comedian Joanne McNally is looking at 10/1 odds should she be snapped up by the all-star dance show while bookies also have their eyes on RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne.

Social media sensation James Kavanagh is at 16/1 odds alongside Stephen Ferris.

Hopeful betters put 18/1 odds on Dee Devlin to win the show should she take the gig.

Should national GAA treasure Pat Spillane make it to the line-up, he is looking at 33/1 odds of taking home the Glitterball.

The news comes as it was announced that presenter Doireann Garrihy would be taking over from Westlife star Nicky Byrne as co-host with 2fm's Jennifer Zamparelli.

Doireann told sundayworld.com: “I am ecstatic to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family - the glitziest gang in town! This is a dream come true for me. I cannot wait to get going with the team. I never thought I’d say this but roll on the month of January!”

Ladbrokes have said betters have flocked to have their say on who the winner of the next series could be.

"Glitterball fever is well and truly in full swing following the announcement of Doireann Garrihy as the new co-host of Dancing with the Stars,” Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said.

"Since the news broke, we have seen a surge in betting on a potential winner of the next series and with everyone from GAA pundits, to reality TV stars and popstars in the mix, viewers could be in for a season of TV gold!”