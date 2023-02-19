Una Healy braves freezing sea on ‘wonderful’ Kerry trip with kids

The singer and former member of The Saturdays headed off to Co Kerry with her daughter Aoife and son Tadhg.

Una brought her kids Aoife and Tadhg down to Kerry for the weekend

Una Healy braved the cold waves of the Atlantic this weekend during a mid-term staycation with her kids.

The singer and former member of The Saturdays headed off to Co Kerry with her daughter Aoife and son Tadhg, where they enjoyed some rest and relaxation at Ballygarry Estate and Spa in Tralee.

Una took to Instagram over the past few days to share some highlights from their family holiday, which included a dip in the sea at Banna Strand.

The mum-of-two posted some photos from their swim and flaunted her toned legs in a long-sleeved swimsuit as she ran into the water with eight-year-old Tadhg.

However, Tadhg didn’t seem to be a fan of the winter sea swim as he is shown scurrying back onto the sand with his jacket on.

“He’s having none of it,” Tipperary Una native wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Fans flocked to the comments to express their shock at Una’s decision to hop into the freezing cold ocean.

“Omg the two of ye are brave souls not a hope (would be sitting with a blanket and hot rum”, one person wrote.

Another said: “Great picture Una, I would say it was cold. Fair play to you and the young man for braving it”.

Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle added: “Beach babes!!!”

Una also thanked the hotel for her “wonderful” trip away in a separate post where she posed for a photo with her lookalike kids.

“Wonderful end of half term break spent with my loves, thank you @ballygarryestate for your wonderful hospitality,” the 41-year-old wrote.

“So cute! Hope you enjoyed Kerry,” one fan said.

“Aw love this pic of you three,” another chimed in.

While a third added: “Great pic of you and your kids, they must know they have a super mom.”

And a fourth said: “Such a beautiful family picture.”