Una Healy ‘blown away’ as dozens turn up to audition for her new music video

Una Healy was almost brought to tears after watching dozens of “incredible” dancers audition for her latest project.

The singer and former member of The Saturdays enlisted in the help of Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian on her hunt for backup dancers to take part in her new music video.

The pair held open auditions in Phoenix Performing Arts in Inchicore on Sunday and were “blown away” by the talented ladies who showed off their moves on the day.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Una thanked those who showed up at the casting call as she shared her pride for Irish talent.

“I just want to say thank you so much to all the dancers that turned up yesterday for the auditions,” the Tipperary woman said.

Una and Arthur held auditions on Sunday in Dublin

“I was absolutely blown away by your talent and it makes me so proud to be Irish to see the wealth of talent that we have in this country.

“Keep it up girls - you’re going places! Thank you so much. I was overwhelmed, I really was. You were amazing, absolutely incredible.”

Arthur had previously shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the auditions from the judges table, showing a very serious and focused Una as she observed the dancers auditioning before them.

After the event, Arthur spoke about the dancers’ sheer talent and said watching them was “the most mesmerising thing”.

“Oh my god, what a stunning day. I mean dance is definitely good for the soul,” the TV personality gushed.

“Watching all these beauties going full out and doing what they love to do is just the most mesmerising thing, mesmerising feeling, the most incredible thing in the world.”

Arthur revealed that he and Una had made their selections as he thanked each and every one of the candidates for putting on their best performances.

He said: “Thank you, first of all to every single one of you for coming to the audition, it was so hard to pick our girls, but we did it.

“It was so hard because there is so much talent out there. Ireland, you have so much talent and I am so proud to say that we have Irish dancers for Una Healy's music video that I cannot wait for.”