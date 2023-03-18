Una Healy blasts ‘middle-aged Love Island’ and says she won’t apply after ending throuple

Una (41) wasn’t happy about the entry requirements for the show set at a luxury retreat.

UNA Healy has said application requirements for a new dating show dubbed the “middle-aged Love Island” are “very unfair” because they are only looking for people with children to apply.

The singer, who is a former member of girl group The Saturdays, said she won’t be applying for the new ITV reality programme The Romance Retreat hosted by Davina McCall which will feature single-parents who are nominated by their children and seeking love.

She shared a screenshot of an article about the show and wrote: “So anyone 'middle aged' without kids can't apply? This is very unfair in my eyes… either way… I won't be applying.”

Referring to the show looking for “middle-aged people’ to take part, she asked: “What even is 'middle age' X reply below.”

Host Davina McCall was more excited about the show and confirmed they were looking for single parents to take part.

“I'll be hosting a brand NEW grown up dating series for ITV1 !!

“This is a show for single parents who have lived a life , have stories to tell about their dating pasts and deserve another chance at love and I'm gonna help you It will all take place in the most romantic countryside location !!

“We are still casting so if u want my help finding love and u have a child who is over 18 , what are you waiting for ??? ( particularly u eligible men .. where are you ?!”

It comes after David Haye said there’s “an unexpected opening in our team” after Una reportedly ended her rumoured ‘throuple’ with the boxer and his girlfriend.

The singer recently said she is now single amid reports things got “too complicated” between the trio.

Former heavyweight David (42) seemed to poke fun at the Tipperary native’s exit in a cryptic Instagram post.

Suggesting that he was looking for a replacement, he said there was now an “opening” in his team as he posted a snap with girlfriend Sian (35) and three other women while partying at the SXM Festival in Saint Martin in the Caribbean.

“We experienced an unexpected opening in our team, but the invigorating atmosphere at the @sxmfestival ensures that we'll soon have a full roster,” he wrote.

Una confirmed her relationship status last week, saying: "I am single and raising my two children, just like many other single parents – both men and women – doing a great job. I am a single parent. I don’t like the term single mother as it has negative connotations.”