Una Healy avoids questions at red carpet event days after throuple interview

Earlier this week, the singer spilled the beans about her “throuple” drama with boxer David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osborne.

Just days after breaking her silence on her relationship with polyamorous boxer David Haye, Una Healy stayed tight-lipped as she stepped out for the most glamorous night on the Irish showbiz calendar.

The stunning Tipperary singer turned heads as she posed on the red carpet at the Platinum VIP Style Awards in a see-through bodice embellished with sparkling studs and a matching necklace. She showed off her long pins in a daring long white skirt, tied in a bow and wore her hair slicked back in a long pony.

However, the mother-of-two avoided the media and was declining interviews left, right, and centre after finally spilling the beans about her “throuple” drama with boxer David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osborne.

Una with David and Sian on holiday

After months of speculation, the singer lifted the lid on their relationship on Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally’s My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast.

“It wasn’t serious. I was happy enough with it. It was in a romantic capacity. He was very honest that I wasn’t the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people,” she explained.

“I knew he was being honest and it’s not like I was being cheated on. I knew he wasn’t husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it.

“I wasn’t romantic with her, I don’t really know her,” Una clarified.

Meanwhile, there was a battle of the bumps on the red carpet on Friday night as a sea of expectant mothers graced the glitzy bash in The Dublin Royal Convention Centre, – the first time the event was held at the city centre venue after a decade-long run at The Marker Hotel.

Influencer Louise Cooney debuted her mini bump in a rented pink and red Rebecca Vallance gown with a bow at her backside after announcing her pregnancy last weekend.

Louise Cooney at the VIP Style Awards

“I can’t wait to have a proper bump,” she told the Sunday World at the event.

“I can’t wait for the next scan – these small things can keep you going. We’re starting to talk about names. We have great fun talking about what we don’t like”.

Louise revealed that she and her boyfriend Mark Sweeney are going to keep the baby’s sex a surprise but have a boy’s name and a girl’s name ready to go.

Charlie Moon and Blathnaid Treacy at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre in Golden Lane, Dublin

And RTÉ presenter Blathnaid Treacy, who is four weeks away from her due date, arrived in a form-fitting purple floral Rat & Boa dress as husband Charlie held her neon green sparkly bag for photos.

“I’m actually looking forward to giving birth because it will be an incredible experience,” she said as she cradled her belly.

“A lot of people get intimidated by it when the day comes, and I’m sure I will too, but I’m actually looking forward to the experience.”

Blogger Lauren Arthurs also showed off her baby bump at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre as stars stepped out for the biggest night in Irish fashion.