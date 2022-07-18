Una Healy and Lynsey Bennett enjoy ‘dream’ Ibiza holiday with pals
Una Healy and Lynsey Bennett have shared some snaps from their “dream” trip to Ibiza.
The former member of The Saturdays and the Cervical Check campaigner jetted off to the sunny Spanish island with their closest pals this week for a bucket list holiday.
Mum-of-two Lynsey, who is terminally ill with cervical cancer, said the holiday has been a “dream come true” for her as she thought she’d never get the chance to visit Ibiza.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Ibiza when my dream comes true... anyone who knows me knows what it means to to me to be here…. (I’ve had so many messages in reply to my story saying ‘Lynsey I am so happy you have finally gotten to go.’)”
The Longford native revealed that the trip was bittersweet as she was originally meant to travel to Ibiza with her pal Georgie, who sadly passed away.
Lynsey continued: “I cried on the plane just thinking I am alive (dodgy bits and all) and really doing this and thinking back nearly three years ago when my beautiful friend Georgie booked to go with me to fulfil my dream but devastatingly she gained her wings and we didn’t get to go till now.
“I could feel her beside me just smiling and taking in the view. Looking forward to writing her name in the sand just like in Mexico.”
Read more
The gang made time to visit the island’s famous party hotel, Ibiza Rocks, during their trip, with Lynsey sharing a photo of her by the pool in a purple bikini with a mesh cover-up.
In the caption, she reflected on her experience and shared an inspirational quote with her followers, writing: “We all have many life mountains left to climb, but remembering to stop and appreciate the view on the journey helps to keep one foot going in front of the other.”
Una also shared a sunny snap from their girls' trip, posing with Lynsey and their friends Charlene and Annette as they enjoyed some drinks by the sea.
“Couldn’t be happier than with this beautiful bunch,” the singer wrote.
