Una Healy and kids enjoy trip to Disneyland Paris with pal Lynsey Bennett

The best pals are enjoying a the visit to Paris with their four children

Una Healy with her two kids Aoife-Belle and Tadgh, as well as Lynsey Bennett and her daughters Hailee and Zoe in Disneyland Paris

Una Healy has shared snaps showing off her time at Disneyland Paris with her close pal Lynsey Bennett and all of their children.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a series of pictures showing her children Aoife-Belle (10) and Tadgh (7) enjoying their magical holiday alongside Bennett and her two daughters Zoe (12) and Hailee (8).

“Having a magical time,” she captioned the post, which shows the group smiling wide for the camera outside Cinderella’s castle.

Videos shared to her stories show the group as they enjoyed many of the theme parks rides as well as the famous Disney parade.

In pictures shared by Lynsey, she can be seen wearing matching Disney pyjamas with her young daughters.

The mothers and their children jetted off to France on Monday ahead of the magical trip.

Another post showed Una with her two kids outside the Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris.

“What do you think of my new house?” she captioned the post.

Lynsey also posted a photo of her and her daughters outside the attraction, writing: “When @unahealy invites us over to her new house. Best day with the best peeps @disneylandparis.”

“Best bit was Hailee saying ‘Mammy, I am so glad you are my Mammy, you are the best Mammy,’ haha the magic of Disney land,” she added.

The Saturdays singer and the Cervical Check campaigner have enjoyed a close friendship over the years with Una supporting Lynsey during her ongoing cancer treatment.

Before leaving Ireland to head to Germany for treatment for her terminal cancer earlier this year, Una wished the Longford lass all the best.

“Safe travels Lynsey,” Una wrote, sharing a snap of the pair to social media.

Lynsey responded: “Thank you my gorgeous girlie. Can’t wait to catch up when I am home.”