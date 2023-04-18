Una Healy almost brought to tears over turnout for new music video audition
The singer enlisted in the help of Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian
Una Healy was almost brought to tears after watching dozens of “incredible” dancers audition for her latest project.
The singer and former member of The Saturdays enlisted in the help of Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian on her hunt for backup dancers to take part in her new music video.
The pair held open auditions in Phoenix Performing Arts in Inchicore on Sunday and were “blown away” by the talented ladies who showed off their moves on the day.
Posting on Instagram on Monday, Una thanked those who showed up at the casting call as she shared her pride for Irish talent.
Today's Headlines
Tragic news | Renowned Irish climber Noel Hanna dies after incident on Mt Annapurna
Healy grateful | Una Healy almost brought to tears over turnout for new music video audition
serious offence | Catriona Carey is arrested by fraud squad over alleged €600,000 mortgage scam
Exit the Monk | Gardaí believe Hutch will fly to Spain immediately as more arrests over Regency planned
'shocking allegations' | Two PSNI officers to be prosecuted for allegedly sharing photos taken at suicide scenes
'grotesque plan’ | Dublin man who hired hitman to kill couple having ‘online affair’ with his wife is jailed
Sicko | Ex DUP councillor caught in paedo-hunter sting pleads guilty to sex communication charge
'gross violation' | Tánaiste Micheál Martin condemns attack on Irish ambassador in Sudan
High Court action | Garda sergeant (42) who sexually assaulted young woman challenges dismissal from force
disturbances | Woman found shouting drunkenly ‘about aliens and Jesus’ told gardai to ‘f**k off’