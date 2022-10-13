Una Healy admits being kids’ ‘primary carer’ is ‘tough at times’

The singer shares two children – Aoife Belle (10) and Tadhg (7) – with her ex-husband Ben Foden, whom she was married to from 2012 until 2018.

Una Healy has admitted that raising her kids in Ireland alone can be “tough at times”.

The pair divorced amid rumours that the former rugby player was unfaithful and he has since remarried businesswoman Jackie Belanoff Smith.

Ben and Jackie welcomed their daughter Farrah in 2020 and now live in New York as family.

Speaking to Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison on the latest episode of her podcast, Una admitted that she sometimes struggles to fulfil her role as her kids’ “primary carer” since her split from Ben.

“Everything I do is for my kids,” she explained.

“It’s tough at times because I am the primary carer and I had to move back here for the support system with my parents so I can still work.

“I want to be an inspiration to my children, I have to put a crust on the table, I have to stay working. I’ve spent my whole life gearing up to what I do and I’m very privileged to do what I do and I never want to let that go.”

The 41-year-old also revealed that she often encounters problems when travelling with the kids because they have her ex-husband's surname, not hers.

However, she said that while this can be annoying sometimes, she’s glad that her children have Irish forenames.

“We both came up with the names together really and I think it’s great now actually that they have them (Irish names) too,” Una told Vicky.

“They don’t actually have my second name, because they have their dad’s second name, and sometimes it’s a bit awkward.

“Say you’re checking them in somewhere or you’re at the airport and I have to bring their birth certs every time we travel or fly because I’m travelling with these two children with a different surname to me and I’m like, 'They clearly are my children'.

“So, it is kind of nice for me that they have got Irish first names.”