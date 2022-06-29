UFC star Conor McGregor shares pictures of his new Irish pub

His new acquisition will bring the number of boozers in his property empire to three

Conor McGregor has confirmed that he has purchased a pub in Howth, Co Dublin.

Taking to Instagram, the MMA star revealed his plan to build his property empire by acquiring a bar in the seaside village.

“My Howth spot,” he began the post, sharing snaps of the Waterside pub.

“I plan on putting a jewel within a jewel with this breathtakingly situated premise. Overlooking Ireland’s eye and Howth Marina. I am excited! Watch. This. Space.”

The fishing village best known for its scenic harbour, stunning cliff walks and views of Ireland’s Eye, will suit McGregor’s tastes as the harbour will make a natural berth for his new Lamborghini yacht.

According to The Currency, he "quietly" acquired the Waterside Bar from a group of local businessmen which is located almost directly opposite Howth Yacht Club.

McGregor already owns two boozers in Dublin.

He bought the Black Forge in his native Crumlin almost two years ago for close to €2m and pumped a further €1m into the property and turned it into a gastropub.

He spent a further €2m-plus buying the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh, where he infamously assaulted a man who refused to drink his Proper 12 whiskey in the pub.

It has also emerged that the Crumlin native is planning to build a €100m apartment complex on the site of the Marble Arch and adjacent lots.

It has been speculated that he may also be about to snap up a €15 million mansion on the picturesque peninsula.

McGregor is believed to be interested in Censure House on Howth Head, which is one of the most expensive private houses to ever go on the market in Ireland.

It was previously owned by kidnap victim Jennifer Guinness.

In another series of pictures shared to his Instagram feed, McGregor shared snaps of his father Tony’s new Porsche.

The car has the registration ‘221-D-188’, in reference to his yacht of the same name, the 188.

The number is a reference to the amount of money his multi-millionaire son Conor used to earn while on the dole before he made a name for himself in the world of MMA.

“T-Mac’s new Porshe,” he captioned the carousel of images.

“#spankin @mcgregortony congrats Da.”

The snaps show Tony’s snazzy new black Porshe which set him back a whopping €170k.

He picked up the car on Wednesday from car salesman Alan Lewis, who has been buying and selling high-end motors for Ireland’s rich and famous for over a decade.