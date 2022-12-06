UFC star Conor McGregor claims nemesis Dustin Poirier has STI in 4am tweet

The star also posted pics of himself enjoying time in Amsterdam

UFC star Conor McGregor has taken to Twitter to mock his long-standing rival Dustin Poirier, suggesting the American fighter has a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

In a tweet in the early hours of this morning, McGregor wrote: “Poirier has gonnorhea (sic), spread it around ahahhaahahah, he’s a goner.”

He also added some laughing face emojis to the tweet.

McGregor’s jibe was in response to a tweet by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who had posted an update on Poirier after the fighter took to Instagram to say he had been hospitalised.

Poirier has gonnorhea spread it around ahahhaahahah he’s a goner 😂😂 https://t.co/lvAQhAXFYf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 6, 2022

Okamoto wrote: ‘Some context on Dustin Poirier’s (@DustinPoirier) IG posts about being hospitalized … told me it’s staph, but he’s not responding to antibiotics over the last 24 hours. Undergoing further blood work now, hopefully get some answers today.’

A staphylococcus infection affects the nose or skin and can include painful, oozing blisters and boils.

It can spread from person to person and is deemed highly infectious.

If the bacteria enters the bloodstream, it can cause more severe issues involving the muscles and in rare cases can be deadly.

Strains of the infection which do not respond well to antibiotic medication include MRSA.

In Amsterdam, as the face of fighting and loving 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/BcUZgDcRhm — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 6, 2022

McGregor is currently in Amsterdam, and posted a series of photos to his Twitter account showing his face covered with a neck scarf as he stood in a busy street in the city.

He wrote, "In Amsterdam, as the face of fighting and loving”, alongside some heart emojis.

Of the three fights between Poirier and McGregor, the Irishman has won one, and the American two.

McGregor has called for there to be a fourth fight between the pair, but Poirier has publicly dismissed any chance of that scenario after their last bout in which the Dublin native broke his leg.

There has been no love lost between the pair in the past.

Attempting to body shame the champion fighter, Poirier slagged McGregor off during a YouTube video conversation with Michael Bisping last year, referencing pictures McGregor shared on social media of himself in his Dublin pub.

"I did see a picture. He does look a little puffy, man.

“He might want to slow down on the Black Forge, whatever he's got going on,” Poirier said in reference to the MMA star’s Crumlin Gastropub.