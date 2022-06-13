Two of Ireland's hottest young sports stars laugh off rumours of romance

But alas all is not as it seemed with Jordan telling the Sunday World that it "was all a big joke" and that he is still single.

It seemed rugby player Jordan Conroy and footballer Sarah Rowe had gone Instagram official last week when a photo of them looking loved up at a music festival appeared online.

The photo was captioned: "Happy three months" and showed the gorgeous pair embracing while decked-out in matching yellow outfits.

But alas all is not as it seemed with Jordan telling the Sunday World that it "was all a big joke" and that he is still single.

Tullamore lad Jordan (28), who plays rugby for Ireland's sevens team, hit Irish screens earlier this year when he found TV fame on Dancing With The Stars.

Sarah is also a sporting star, playing senior football for Mayo before heading down-under to play for an AFL side in Melbourne.

Both have previously tried to find 'the one' on separate episodes of the celebrity version of TV dating show Pulling With My Parents.

Jordan tells us he only met Mayo lass Sarah recently through mutual friends.

"Because we had matching outfits, so we said 'oh this is such couple gold.

"So, my friend Ruby decided 'what would we do just to get like the Irish scene gossiping'. So, we said 'oh we'll just say we're three months strong together and see what happens', but it was just a joke, we were just messing. We just thought it was a bit of craic."

Jordan explained how they had all been at a drinks reception a few days before they would be going to the Forbidden Fruit festival in Dublin.

"So we just decided 'oh we're all going together, let's just have a few drinks in there', so that's how we all kind of got together," he recalls.

"When we both were wearing yellow we decided to pose for the picture for a bit of craic and then stir it up a bit."

Asked if there's any chance of romance with Sarah, he says: "No never. We were just joking. We were just being friendly with each other. There's be no chance there, it was just a joke at the end of the day."

He says there's no one special in his life.

"I'm still single. I've too much sport to play. I'm out of the country in Croatia right now. I was in London, in Toulouse and now Croatia playing," he points out. "It's all rugby games for me at the moment, but I'm chilling. When the time comes the time comes."

Jordan previously told us that he had some female attention down through the years.

"As I got older and filling out and playing the rugby and getting a little bit of traction through that obviously there was a lot more attention."

Sarah (26), from Ballina, has played GAA for Mayo and also spends a lot of time in Australia, where she plays Aussie Rules.

She previously dated Mayo GAA star Aidan O'Shea and Ireland rugby player Sean O'Brien.

"I have had boyfriends most of my life but over the last three years I have been going between Australia and Ireland, so six months in Australia and six months in Ireland so it's quite hard to sustain a relationship," she said on her appearance on Pulling With My Parents last year.

She also confessed to using dating apps.

"I've used Tinder and I've used Hinge, more so when I'm hungover, a bit needy, looking for attention," she said.

Her mum said would like her to find a "nice lad who goes to Mass".