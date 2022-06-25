TV star Muireann O’Connell opens up on pressure on women to 'hurry up' to have kids
TV presenter Muireann O’Connell has spoken about society’s expectations on women - and how her friends have told her she’d want to “hurry up” if she wants kids.
But the Limerick-born presenter said she prefers to live life at her own pace, especially when it comes to making big decisions.
“I'm a little bit older, I don't have kids. I'm in that space that I think an awful lot of people are in, where it's like I should have everything worked out and sorted,” the thirtysomething presenter said in an interview with Irish Country Magazine.
“Like the rules of the game are you know what's happening in your life at this stage. But I don't know what's happening in my life at this stage.”
However, the Virgin Media star added that she doesn’t feel the need to bow to pressure to have ticked off boxes at certain points in her life.
Read more
“The societal norm of what we should be doing at a certain time in our lives, I just don't feel it and I don't think there's anything wrong with that,” she said.
Muireann added that she thought her friends felt the same, but then some of them started their families during lockdown.
“I was like: ‘Sorry, lads, hold on now, you've zoomed ahead here’ and they're like: ‘No love, we're getting older, you'd want to hurry up’.”
The Ireland AM star also spoke about her forthcoming wedding, adding that she wouldn’t opt for the tradition of being ‘given away’.
It was revealed that the presenter was engaged on live TV last year when her co-presenters Tommy Bowe and Alan Hughes spotted her engagement ring.
Today's Headlines
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub
'perfect brother' | Dubliner who died in hit-and-run in Canada wanted to ‘explore the world’, funeral hears