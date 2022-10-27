TV star Hector took days to recover after podcast pal Laurita Blewitt married Joe Brolly

“The wedding went on for three days and three nights, a typical Mayo wedding”

TV star Hector Ó hEochagáin has revealed how he needed “three or four days to recover” from his co-host Laurita Blewitt's wedding after she got married to Joe Brolly.

The popular comedian, broadcaster and podcaster was left reeling after Laurita married Joe in a GAA-strong wedding in Ballina, Co Mayo with the reception held near the famous Ice House Hotel.

There were more than 100 guests in attendance with the Wild Atlantic Way and the River Moy providing a fitting backdrop to proceedings.

Describing his ordeal to RSVP Magazine, Hector said: "It took me three or four days to recover, I’m telling you. The wedding went on for three days and three nights, a typical Mayo wedding.

"She has married her beloved - that’s what we call him - Mr B. We now call her Mrs B. For two years she’s been getting ready for this wedding, and it was brilliant.

Laurita Blewitt and Joe Brolly on their big day in Co Mayo

"There was a great crowd up there, a great eclectic bunch of people at the wedding. It was in a marquee at the clubhouse beside the GAA pitch. Only Laurita Blewitt would have the local GAA club on side! She’s a great Mayo lady."

Hector praised Laurita for her work as a co-host of the Tommy, Hector & Laurita podcast alongside Tommy Tiernan and Hector.

"I’m so happy she’s part of the podcast with us," he said. "She’s given us an amazing insight into her world, like we give her an insight into our world."

"We’re very proud of the podcast, it’s hitting 20 million downloads in two years," he said.

"So many people are writing to us from all over the world and all over the country, and it’s just making them smile, and making them laugh, and that’s a good thing."