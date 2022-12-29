TV presenter Eamonn Holmes reveals battle with ‘soul destroying’ injuries

“Lack of mobility and depending on others stops me doing really simple things. For peace of mind I feel another round of foot exercises coming on.”

Telly star Eamonn Holmes has opened up about his “soul destroying” health struggles.

The GB News (GBN) presenter has battled chronic pain since being diagnosed with a dislocated pelvis last year.

And the 63-year-old - who underwent spinal surgery in September - admitted to being frustrated by his slow road to recovery as he relies on others for the smallest tasks.

“Worked hard at my physio this morning,” he told his 1m followers on Twitter on Wednesday. “Very tiring but I've now sat on my backside for five hours and feel bad about doing nothing.

“Lack of mobility and depending on others stops me doing really simple things. For peace of mind I feel another round of foot exercises coming on.”

Eamonn Holmes

Belfast native Eamonn sensationally quit ITV’s This Morning last December after 15 years alongside his wife Ruth Langsford on the chat show.

But the dad-of-four was forced to step back from his new gig at burgeoning channel GBN to go under the knife in a bid to alleviate his constant pain.

Just weeks later, he suffered another setback when he fractured his shoulder after taking a tumble at his Surrey home.

Speaking about the risky surgery, he told at the time: “It’s an operation that carries a 20pc risk of going wrong, but such is the pain and restrictions that I have been suffering for the past 18 months, I’ve decided it is a risk I am willing to take.”

“In fact, it’s a risk I want to take because, at this moment in time, nothing could seem worse than the constant pain that runs through my lower back and legs.”

Recovering Eamonn recently put on a brave face to attend pal Piers Morgan’s Christmas bash on crutches.

Meanwhile, fans rushed to lift his spirits after his latest health update, with one replying: “I know it’s hard but you will get there.”

“Small steps,” added another. “Keep going, and wishing you all the best.”