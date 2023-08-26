TV hotelier says he would drink bottles of wine before work during booze addiction

‘I had lost everything, that is why I’m over 25 years sober...’

TV star Noel Cunningham insists that if he had not given up alcohol 25 years ago he would not be around to celebrate his 70th birthday in October.

The genial former hotelier says his addiction to booze was so bad he’d wake up in the middle of the night and down a couple of bottles of wine before falling back asleep.

Brave Noel today gives advice to students in schools about the perils of drink, and has also sponsored others over the past 25 years through Alcoholics Anonymous to help them beat their addiction.

Noel’s drinking started to spiral out of control when he was living in London and south east Asia, hitting the bottle hard for about 10 years before he quit.

“It’s 25-years-ago plus that I’m sober and it was after I had lost everything – you have to hit rock bottom,” he recalls.

“I had lost the house, car, everything, and the journey back then to sobriety meant I got my life back and it’s a very nice place to be. The freedom of living in the day – and that’s the key to it all, to live in the day – tomorrow will look after itself.”

He maintains there was no real trigger or starting point for his addiction.

“Alcoholism is very insidious, it creeps up on you,” he insists.

“You don’t actually realise you’re becoming a problem drinker. Everybody around you detects that there’s something not right.

“But you live in this strange bubble that you think ‘I don’t drink spirits, I don’t drink brandy, I don’t drink whiskey’, therefore I’m not an alcoholic.

“All of that sort of thing. But all of a sudden, one day, you realise that you can’t live without alcohol. You can’t function.

“I was getting up in the middle of the night to drink a couple of bottles of wine before I went to work,” he recalls.

“As I say, you think you’re fooling people but you’re not, you’re just fooling yourself.

“I think that’s the way with all addictions and I think here in Ireland we have a bad relationship with alcohol. We tend to put it central to everything we do and we think we can’t survive or enjoy life unless we are doing so at a bar counter or drinking. Alcohol addictions creep up on you until suddenly you’re within its power.”

But Noel admits that following a family tragedy he finally faced up to his problem.

“My sister and her husband were killed in a car accident here in Donegal and I came home at that time,” he remembers.

“At their anniversary Mass, their daughter called me aside when we went to the local pub for a bite to eat and a drink and she said ‘Uncle Noel, you need to sort out your drinking, you’ve got a real problem’.

“You know, that coming from a young girl who had just lost her parents was a very powerful message and a very salutary lesson to learn.”

Noel believes he was drunk when confronted by his niece.

“You keep topping up, you think you’re not noticeable – but you are,” he admits. “Most certainly, I would have had a couple of bottles of wine before venturing to the chapel. That was the way it was.

“You’re in a grip of addiction and you lose everything; your dignity, your house, your car, your job.

“And there’s very few what I call functioning alcoholics around, because it eventually gets to a point where it does defeat you and there’s only a couple of ways out – to die or get the gift of sobriety through the AA rooms or some other way. I was very lucky my niece intervened.

“The real serious drinking was going on eight to 10 years. I was close to putting myself in such a position I would have died, that was the extent of my drinking.”

The intervention changed his life.

“I am so lucky I got sobriety. I have absolutely no difficulty going into a social event. I am so lucky that I don’t crave a drink; you live on that kind of focus that ‘today I worry about today, tomorrow will look after itself’,” he reflects.

“What you do as part of your recovery at all times [is] you try to attend meetings, because it’s such a powerful environment,” explains the Donegal man about Alcoholics Anonymous.

“It helps to keep the recovering alcoholic in a positive place and because of that you will invariably, hopefully, help other people who are new to the organisation who are having difficulties with alcohol. You will, in some cases, sponsor such people to help them on their journey.

“It’s all a very kind of organic organisation that just happens and it’s just incredible because it saves lives, it gives people back their lives.

“Being a recovering alcoholic you become part of AA, you live the AA, and in doing that you end up part of that network that helps yourself and helps other people.

“And sometimes in helping others, we are helping to define our own sobriety and keep on the right track and try to live in the day.”

Noel keeps himself occupied by walking, cycling and swimming. He is also on the board of Cancer Care West and will shortly take part in a camino walk in Co Donegal to raise money for the charity.

He is still an ambassador for Harvey’s Point hotel in Co Donegal, recently brought out a book, Noel Cunningham’s Modern Irish Manners, and is a regular contributor to TV shows, including RTÉ’s Today programme.

Noel says he’s still searching for his soul mate and has his own explanation about why he’s so good at giving tips and advice.

“When you grow up gay in rural Ireland in the ’50s and ’60s and for want of a better word, the abuse that sort of took... you gain wisdom and you learn that the more knocks you get you take something positive from them. And in doing so, you help others by sort of imparting some of that,” he says.

He also has insight into how to help a loved one who’s having problems with alcohol.

“Confront a family member in a nice way, or a friend and say ‘look, you are maybe just in a bad place when it comes to alcohol’ and for the person who knows they are drinking too much to in some way or other try to have the courage to seek help, because you have to want help and you have to,” he advises.