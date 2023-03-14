TV Doctor Nina Byrnes awarded €30,000 after being injured in rear-ending car crash

Dr Murphy said she had suffered immediate shock, fright and distress and shortly afterwards developed pain in her back

TV Doctor Nina Byrnes, who was injured in a rear-ending collision more than six years ago, has been awarded personal injuries damages of €30,000 in the Circuit Civil Court.

Byrnes (50) of Boyd Avenue, Honeypark, Dunlaoghaire, Co Dublin, sued Hertz Rent-A-Car, Ferrybank, Wexford, under her married name of Murphy following the crash on Wyattville Road, Co Dublin, on November 8, 2016.

Liability for the accident had been admitted by Hertz and Judge James McCourt was asked to assess compensation for the presenter of RTE’s Health of the Nation and star of Doctor in the House for TV3.

Barrister David Kearney, who appeared with Stuart Gilhooley of H.J. Ward Solicitors for the most famous GP in the country, told Judge McCourt his client’s car had been rear ended as she approached a roundabout.

Mr Kearney said the only reason her television identity was being revealed in court was because she, and her legal team, had not wanted her proceedings to remain in any way hidden.

Before Dr Murphy gave evidence of her injuries Mr Kearney asked her if she did any other work and she confirmed she did some media work in the name of Dr Byrnes.

She told Judge McCourt she had been driving towards a roundabout on Wyattville Road when her car had been struck from behind. She had been jolted forward and against the constraining force of her seat belt.

Dr Murphy said she had suffered immediate shock, fright and distress and shortly afterwards developed pain in her back. She had attempted to treat herself with anti-inflammatory and pain killing medication but eventually had to approach another GP in her practice who had referred her to a consultant orthopaedic surgeon.

The mother of three told the court she had experienced difficulty sleeping and had been unable to sleep on her right side. She suffered pain and discomfort when driving for extended distances. As part of her recovery she had taken up yoga.

Judge McCourt described her as an excellent historian. She had recalled an accident when she was 15 and a couple of accidents in more recent times all of which were only related to material damage claims.

Awarding her €30,000 for personal injuries and €275 special damages Judge McCourt said she had not over stated her symptoms.

