Trick-or-treaters often ask Bram Stoker’s great grand nephew if he will ‘take’ their blood

Dacre Stoker says the family are still haunted by Dracula and feel a responsibility to give people ‘a good scare.’

Bram Stoker’s great grand nephew has revealed people often mistook his house for the vampire Dracula’s on Halloween.

Dacre opened up about his family’s spooky roots on the RTÉ Radio One’s Ryan Tubridy Show this morning, saying the ‘Dracula’ legacy still haunts the Stokers.

His great grand uncle and famous Dub Bram Stoker wrote the iconic blood-sucker’s story 125 years ago.

Trick-or-treaters have often appeared at his door to ask: “Oh, what are we going to get, are we going to get candy or are you going to take our blood?

"It got a little tiring after a while but you know it was a little tongue and cheek but that was okay because with that comes some responsibility later on, to hold up your own end and give them a good scare every now and then,” he said.

"I have tried to do that you know in my later life with some of my research."

He said people were expecting the Addams family when they approached their house in Canada on Halloween night.

The Canadian is Bram’s youngest brother’s great grand son and has written both a prequel and a sequel to ‘Dracula’.

He said Bram was inspired to write the story by his mother, who told him the tale of people who were crawling out of graves in Sligo.

"People were being buried prematurely because they were being misdiagnosed,” Dacre told Brendan Courtney this morning.

"All the doctors and nurses had died from the cholera so people who were taking care of the ill were, as she said, half-drunk.

"People would be thrown into the big pit at the end of town alive, without really knowing if they were dead or not.

"And some of them did live and they would crawl their way out of the grave.”

Bram Stoker, author of Dracula

"I am sure this had some effect on Bram's dark sense of imagination,” he said.

Dacre explained the ‘Vampire Scare’ definitely had a big influence on his great grand uncle, though Bram didn’t live to see the big success his novel would become.

125 years later, the Bram Stoker Festival is about to kick off this weekend in Dublin.

Now entering its 10th year, the festival draws inspiration from the author, the Dublin of his time and his Victorian Gothic novel ‘Dracula.’