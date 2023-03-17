Tributes paid to son of The Dubliners’ legend Banjo Barney as funeral details announced
"His energy and smile was contagious and made everyone feel so special.”
Tributes have continued to pour in following the death of the son of The Dubliners’ Barney McKenna.
Daragh Aherne Clarke (McKenna) passed away suddenly at his home earlier this week, and his funeral service will take place on Tuesday morning in Dardistown Crematorium.
He is predeceased by his dad Barney, a founding member of the iconic Irish band, and is described in his death notice as the “beloved son of Helen Aherne O’Brien and David Clarke, stepfather Kevin O’Brien.”
He will be missed by his brother Liam, sister-in-law Pamela as well as his nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and large circle of friends.
Tributes continue to pour in for the “kind young man who was full of life and love,” one mourner said.
"We will never forget his kindness and laughter.”
"So sorry to hear of Daragh’s passing he is such a lovely, kind, friendly, fun, quirky man and a joy to everyone he met,” another added.
“The world is poorer by your passing,” said another, while one wrote: “He was way too young to move on. My heart goes out to you.”
One mourner said: "Sending huge love to Daragh and his family at this difficult time. Daragh was such a rare and beautiful soul.
"His energy and smile was contagious and made everyone feel so special. Love always. Rest easy.”
Barney McKenna passed away in April 2012 at the age of 72.
